Dear friends and residents of Tin Wan, Southern District,

It’s been a while, how is everyone? I really, really miss you all.

As I picked up my pen, I saw a beautiful image in my head, something that resembled a sketch of a panoramic view of Tin Wan. Leaning against the metal fence, I know my soul is at ease. It is because I know that whether I am the District Councillor of Tin Wan, everyone will continue to take care of our community. My colleagues who “survived” will be just like me and walk with you. Even if we feel that the road ahead is rough and difficult, we must remind ourselves: When standing in a crowd, we must be company with our own spirits.

There is still a long way to go. Sometimes when I woke up in the middle of the night and felt a little lonely, I would re-read the letters from everyone. I take each and every word, and each and every sentence of encouragement deep into my heart. “Tin Wan deserves better” was not just a slogan, but our affirmation to each other.

Southern District was one of the important homes of mine. In prison, I can see neither the sky nor the horizon. I promise you all that when I come back, I would give everyone a huge hug. We cannot meet at the moment, so let me owe it to you for now. Our reunions, one by one, will come.

Lastly, I hope that everyone will remember: Even if I’m no longer the District Councillor of Tin Wan, I’m still Tiffany Yuen. My position and situation have nothing against my determination. I have faith that each and every one of you reading this letter will safeguard Tin Wan, just like how you’ve placed your trust in me. You are all waiting on the other side, and although I have no return date, there will come a day when we can finally catch up.

“Fearless” tattooed on my left wrist was not done in vain. To be fearless means that I must look fear in the eye with the utmost courage, puff up my chest, and stay clear-minded.

Wait for me. See you in the future.

Tiffany

Written before being disqualified, 2021.

Lo Wu Correctional Institution

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

