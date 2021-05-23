A friend who has emigrated to the United States for a couple of decades was a student of a Catholic girl’s school. She studied English literature in college, and married a businessman after graduation. Since her husband has done well in business, they now live in a garden mansion in a well-off area of town. In WhatsApp groups, her speeches are often fierce. There is also “patriotic propaganda” through WeChat and Weibo. She has often slammed the U.S. government for being evil and corrupt, and that the Chinese system is the most effective. With the latter’s technological advances, it will soon surpass the U.S. Looks like the WeChat and Weibo created by Pony Ma Huateng and Charles Cao Guowei have a huge influence on Chinese people around the world, nothing even the central propaganda department or Xinhua News Agency could reach. Of course, we do not know if the real boss behind WeChat and Weibo is the central propaganda department.

China’s definition is that to be patriotic, one must love the party. Those who love the party must follow the instructions and path of the party with no objection. There must be respect. Those who are patriotic but do not follow the instructions and path of the party are fake patriots, and are not qualified to rule Hong Kong. This is simple logic.

Parties are not religious. Marx created Communism, and strongly criticized religion. He called religion the opium of the people. In 1843, he wrote: Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.

Subsequently, Lenin also stressed that “Religion is the opium of the people: this saying of Marx is the cornerstone of the entire ideology of Marxism about religion.” All the modern religions and churches have been deemed by Marxism bourgeois reactionary organizations to protect the essence of the “exploitation and stupidity of the working class”.

The original intention of Communism was to oppose religion, therefore the Marxist regime must promote atheism. This is very basic general knowledge anyone who’s been in college should know. Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office director Xia Baolong is a true patriot and Marxist. When he was governing Zhejiang, he gave more than 2,000 orders to demolish church crosses, which led to bloody conflicts.

Zuo Ding-shan is no believer. On May 18, I learned that the Vatican announced the appointment of Jesuit Father Stephen Chow Sau-yan as Bishop of Hong Kong. Many newspapers reported that the popular candidate Rev. Choy Wai-man is pro-Beijing and strongly opposed by Cardinal Joseph Zen. In order to avoid the Hong Kong diocese from being divided, the Holy See appointed Joseph Zen, who was acceptable to all parties. Zuo Ding-shan’s question, then, is with how well-read and knowledgeable priests are, there is no way they do not understand the Marxist religious theory and Chinese atheism. Are some Catholic priests and believers not aware that they are the fake patriots who are neither listening nor following the party?

(Zuo Ding-shan, columnist)

