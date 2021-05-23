The Communists, this week, suffered two new blows to their prestige.

The first blow came from the most senior Democrat in the U.S. Congress, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Third in line to the U.S. presidency, Pelosi called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Such a boycott is necessary, Pelosi said, because it would be impossible for senior politicians from around the world to attend the games while there is a “genocide that is ongoing while you’re sitting there in your seats.”

The second blow came from the European parliament. With 599 votes in favor versus just 30 votes against, it overwhelmingly passed a motion ruling out the ratification of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment. The motion noted that the EU’s executive branch has “justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place.” But that’s not the main reason for the freezing. The parliamentarians also called on EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to work with “the European External Action Service swiftly finalize a supply-chain business advisory with guidance for companies on the exposure to the risk of using Uyghur forced labor and providing support in urgently identifying alternative sources of supply.”

Here we see the connection point between the EU’s actions and Pelosi’s words.

While Von der Leyen and the EU’s senior leadership remain desperate to ingratiate themselves with the Communists, many of their parliamentary colleagues have reacted with disgust at the idea of treating China as one big investment account. Like Pelosi, they have looked at the reports coming out of Xinjiang province. Like Pelosi, they have recognized that something more than words must be done to impose a cost on the Communists for what they are doing. A genocide against the Uyghurs has woken the world up to the nature of the Communist regime.

The Communists do not like this, of course. Foreign Ministry spokesman and devoted ‘Wolf Warrior,’ Zhao Lijian issued a rambling but furious rebuke of Pelosi. He asserted that her “remarks are filled with shameless lies and disinformation. Their typical U.S.-style staged farce will gain no support and is doomed to fail.”

Perhaps, perhaps not.

After all, the problem for Zhao and his fellow fanatics is that the true measure of what they have done to the Uyghurs is only now becoming clear. The world is now realizing that forced labor, sterilization, and rape prostitution is occurring on an industrial scale.

A symptom of their soaring arrogance, the Communists believed that the international community would turn a blind eye to this terrible genocide in order to ensure its continued access to the Belt and Road initiative and the Communists’ other poisoned economic chalices. But there is a limit to how much good people can stomach. And the Communists have simply done too many bad things to too many people for their injustices to go excused.

But it’s worse than that. Because even then, the Communists know that further such detailing of their human rights abuses will follow. That record includes, for example, their effort to end the right of this newspaper to deliver reporting and opinion to those who wish to read it.

Xi Jinping is thus caught between his own pathological insecurity over the Communist Party’s continued power, and the terrible damage that his policies are doing to the Party’s global prestige. Again, Xi had believed that if he just threw enough money at enough people then he would get a free pass on his human rights abuses. He believed the world would accept his effort to subjugate the Chinese people under his dominion.

These two events this week prove that the opposite is true. The world has woken up and it’s not good news for the Communists.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

