Both the former and current Chief Executive have been making a lot of noise regarding the land development and housing supplies in the New Territories (N.T.). The government has demonstrated its authority and reclaimed several pieces of private land in Yuen Long and Fanling. CY Leung has again suggested developing the border of country parks and proposed to allocate over 100 hectares of border areas at Tai Lam Country Park for supplying around 20,000-30,000 Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) flats. Also, Carrie Lam said that her administration is willing to develop a large piece of land to cope with Hong Kong people’s need for the long term. But comparing to Leung’s idea of developing over 100 hectares of land around the country parks, Lam’s government only managed to yield 1.2 hectares from ancestral shrines and developers. It seems that she was only trying to do something so as not to be left out on the subject.

Whether it was coincident that both Leung and Lam were on the same topic, or they were virtually crossing swords, it is evident that the focus of Hong Kong’s land development has shifted from large-scale land reclamation back to the N.T., especially N.T. North. Since the second quarter of this year, numerous pro-Beijing think tanks, media, even nearly the entire Legislative Council (LegCo) have expressed their opinion on the subject. Suddenly, the search for Hong Kong development and living space has pointed to the direction of northeast and northwest, which is N.T. North, or Shenzhen South if you want, like never before.

Of course, we should not measure the positioning and values of the N.T. and outlying islands with a “Central” perspective and value. The development of a city has always been mobilized by the dedication of people at the time. However, as time goes on, the geographical and natural conditions and limitations will always resume or resurface. The traditionally deep humanities and geographical relations between the north and south banks of Shenzhen River might resume because of Beijing’s will to develop the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.” By then, the political and economic governance system that uses Central as its core and base would have less and less grip over N.T. North. Therefore, the government departments are not moving up north to help driving the N.T. development as the DAB (Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong) said, but the integration of the four districts “Yantian-Lo Wu-Futian-Nanshan” in N.T. North and Shenzhen will eventually change the political and economic landscape of Hong Kong.

The urban land development with Central and Tsim Sha Tsui being the center has been exhausted a long time ago. There are tens of thousands of old buildings still to be rebuilt, but the original plot ratio is already extremely high, and the road and railway load is also saturated. So only limited living and business space could be yield through demolishing and rebuilding buildings. Furthermore, the transport, safety, ventilation, and sunlight conditions have become the technical bottleneck for a large-scale urban renewal. The “Energizing Kowloon East” project led by Lam from years ago still has unfinished development goals but has already caused the traffic congestion problems in Kwun Tong to spread towards other areas such as Kowloon City and Wong Tai Sin, which has hindered the long term development of new and semi-new areas like Kai Tak and Tseung Kwan O.

As the new developments are moving towards Kwu Tung North and further north of Hung Shui Kiu, it would be illogical for those living in the new areas formed in the next 10, 20 years to commute even longer distance to Hong Kong Island and Kowloon for work. In fact, in comparison to Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan, which were developed after the war, the most criticism the second generation new towns like Sha Tin, Tai Po, and Tuen Mun get is that people who live there could hardly find suitable work locally. The industrial estates in those towns, even Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, which focuses on digital technology, could not promote the industries and provide quality job vacancies. As a result, it has increased the dependence of Hong Kong’s working population and new generations on finance, real estate, and various service industries. At the same time, commuting to work created one-way traffic flow. The newer the satellite towns are, the more heavily dependent they are on the roads and railway networks. In the end, the newly created land mainly being used to support infrastructure instead of living in has become a vicious circle.

It is foreseeable that by developing the borderland of “the Western Corridor – Lok Ma Chau – Heung Yuen Wai,” the technology giants in Shenzhen will be introduced. The setup of “the South for professional service, the North for technology” will be formed. Problems like commuting, congestion caused by one-way traffic flow, and carbon emission can be resolved technically, but it would involve the political and economic interests sensitive population policy. Would the major investors of the technology industrial parks allow the import of management and technology professionals, like the foreign-trained doctors being exempted from taking licensing exams? These changes will directly affect Hong Kong’s scientific research and educational institutions and the long-term development of their graduates. Maintaining a good balance between industry development and personal treatment is easier to be said than done.

With the possibility of the new industries established in the border areas like Lok Ma Chau Loop and Heung Yuen Wai, the land prices, leading from the north to the south, will also change in the near future. Businesses such as recycling, transportation, and construction that operate in the brownfield land would have to move further away. The related industries are mainly the up and down streams of the old industrial chains such as container terminals and real estates. The large-scale border development has not only redistricted the importance of the northern and southern areas, but it has also reflected the rise and fall of new and old industries. The question is how the locally grown new generation deals with new opportunities and competitors. The main issue is not whether country parks should be developed or whether 10,000 or 20,000 flats should be provided, but the profound impact the N.T. merging the North would bring to the industries, society, and humanities of Hong Kong. Willing or not, Hongkongers can only be brave and face the challenges head-on.

(Dr. Hui Ching, Research Director of Hong Kong Zhi Ming Institute.)

