Hong Kong buys 2020 Summer Olympics broadcast rights but doesn’t invest in local sports talent.

I was shocked when I heard the news about the Olympics which is going to be free on local TV, courtesy of the HKSAR Government buying up the rights and distributing them amongst local broadcasting networks. This would have never happened for the football World Cup, English premier league, or European champions league which are much more popular and in high demand by the local public.

Considering we are in the worst periods in modern times due to the global pandemic, interest from the HK public of the Tokyo Olympics has been lackluster, even after the postponement from the originally planned 2020 games. So why the generous gesture from our government? To instill some pride in athletes from China and Hong Kong, to push for more sense of belonging, and to give some credit to the government they want to bring some joy to us, the local public, who have endured a rough year.

As an avid sports fan who has seen local sports go downhill due to lack of investment, interest, and support from the government, we have the same government instead put millions of taxpayers’ money in the opposite direction which has no short-term or long-term benefits.

Today there is not much of a platform for young athletes to create a career in the sport that they love because Hong Kong doesn’t believe in its own young talent, doesn’t invest in sporting infrastructures, doesn’t believe that young people should focus on sports but instead do it as a hobby or pastime. This vicious cycle has pushed aspiring sportsmen to only those that can afford it or to those that have a good backup and foundation. We have never fully capitalized on athletes who have performed outstandingly for HK on the international stage, from Olympic windsurfing gold medalist, Asian games bronze medalist cyclist, international swimming championship medalists, world snooker champions, regional boxing champions the list goes on and on and on, we are a very small city in the global sporting stage and still made a mark historically, yet all these years we have not positively changed our course on these great achievements or inspired younger generations to follow in the successful footsteps. Why aren’t we as a city putting more money into stadiums, sport facilities, providing careers for sports enthusiasts or outstanding talents ?

Because all along we have only cared about profits, we never believed the passion or the skills of our local sportsman, their dedication towards local sports, we prefer watching international sports which are of higher standards, excitement and fan support.

We need to stop this decline, this painful neglect of our very own, we as an international city can’t only take pride in our economic success. We need to remember that “feel good factor” when Lee Lai Shan won HK’s first Olympic gold medal, remember when HK won against Japan in the East Asian games in football? That brings a different kind of joy and pride, that is something I’m sure many of us want more of in the future, human successes in sports, winning games, medals, bringing pride to HK. We can only do that when we genuinely invest in it. Let’s start believing in our own local talent, let’s give Hong Kong a chance! Invest money into local sports now! Encourage our young ones to take up sports and allow their passion to shine.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

