By Lo Fung

The “prices” of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin collapsed by 20% overnight and became a spectacle. No wonder even the Nobel Price winner Paul Krugman responded to the request of the people and wrote a commentary on that last Friday. Those who pay attention to Krugman’s articles know that he has always had reservations about cryptocurrencies, and believed that even if it was not a Ponzi Scheme, it has no real economic function and meaning, and just a game for some.

The commentary this time around was full of mockery as well. He ridiculed that in the 12 years of its establishment (developed in 2009), Bitcoin is still unrelated to people’s lives, taking no role in economic activity or making a unique contribution. New technology products that appeared around the same time, such as the first-generation iPad and Zoom, have now become a fabric of everyday life on Earth, from work to entertainment necessities. Zoom even shined brightly in this epidemic and assisted in helping big and small enterprises maintain basic operations under lockdowns. Krugman once again brought up the question of “What problem does this technology solve?”

As a prominent scholar of international financial crises, Krugman also said that something which has only been invested and speculated by few people for a long time inevitably reminds one of another Ponzi scheme. Just like the “fraudster of the century” Bernard Madoff, who recently passed away, designed a scheme to make money without losing any. For two decades, Madoff managed to find “investors” to continue to inject capital, and so the “scam” was never exposed. It was not until 2008 when the capital chain broke, and everyone discovered that he had never used the capital to make any investment, but only replacing old money with new money to maintain the myth of appreciation and earnings. For Krugman, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are similar. It is because of the fact that too much market capital can easily attract the “downline” to take over, the prices continue to rise. However, Krugman pointed out that because Bitcoin and its relatives have nothing to do with the daily economic and financial system operations, even if their prices collapse, it will not cause any financial turmoil or unrest, let alone any crisis.

Krugman’s ridicule of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is certainly making investors mad. They probably think that such scholars are “outdated” and do not understand or want to understand the “mysteries” of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, and when they fall behind, they decide that cryptocurrency is like a “Scam”.

It is not easy to reach a consensus as to whether the rise (and collapse) of Bitcoin, Dogecoin and others are reasonable, but the fluctuations of cryptocurrencies truly do not have much of an impact on the real economy other than making headlines for discussions. Since there are not that many who hole positions, the price drop will not affect the stability of financial institutions, funds, and banks, and a huge rise will also not have any wealth effect to push up overall consumptions. As Krugman said, whatever is happening to cryptocurrencies is not that significant for the time being.

The real economic signal that should be worrying is whether inflation and even hyperinflation will come early, as well as whether the U.S. Federal Reserve and central banks are behind the curve, which could lead to inflation getting out of control. In fact, the latest price index, especially the production price index, has been on the rise. Germany’s PPI rose by nearly 4% in April alone, the greatest increase in more than a decade. The inflation data in the U.S. is also on the rise. Other indicators, such as the sharp rise in the prices of metals and raw materials are rising as well, which reflects that inflation is heating up. From the original extremely low (near zero), it has now surpassed the inflation target (2%) set by the central bank.

It should be obvious that the global environment of low-interest rates and low inflation has lasted for more than two decades. Since the burst of the dot-com bubble to the financial tsunami to the epidemic, central banks across the globe have continued to move to stimulate the economy, almost erasing inflation expectations and worries. If inflation is returning because developed countries are reopening their economy, the expectations of the past two decades will no longer be applicable. The at-the-money era will quickly pass, and fundholders will begin to demand better returns instead of “burning money” to boost growth. In other words, banks, financial institutions, companies and individuals are all facing a major risk and return adjustment, where asset prices, investment decisions and even consumptions would have to be re-valued due to inflation. Those that will get hit first, other than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, will be a number of technology stocks and platform economy stocks. Among them, there may be a stormy adjustment that will come as a surprise for everyone.

Another worry is the real economy. Part of the reason for the return of inflation is that the economy has been shut down for too long. Transportation, manpower, and logistics cannot keep up with the pace of recovery, leading to a shortage of resources and manpower. Enterprises naturally rush to offer to buy at high prices and restart production, which indirectly leads to the increase in the price of raw materials, commodities, and labor, forming a vicious cycle. Coupled with the fact that small- and medium-sized enterprises with limited funds may find it difficult to sustain after excessively rapid cost rises, the momentum of recovery will be short-lived or even return to the stagflation that occurred in the late 1970s. By then, it will be too late for the Fed to do anything, and it would take several years for the economy to return to steady growth.

The sharp rise and fall of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are but a storm in a teacup. The real crisis remains with the return of inflation!

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play