Zuo Hui, the founder of Beike and Lianjia, a nationwide chain of real estate offices in China, has died from an “unexpected worsening of illness.” Chinese public opinion is divided towards his life achievements. While the industry and the media praised him for his success in fighting fake listings and improving malpractices in the industry, tens of thousands of netizens left comments criticizing him for his monopoly of the property market and high commissions, which caused property prices and rents to become increasingly expensive and made the lives of young people extremely difficult.

Zuo Hui’s success is undeniable as he had built China’s largest real estate platform and accumulated a total net worth of 200 billion yuan (US$30.5 billion). With 42,000 branches and 456,000 agents nationwide, Lianjia has become so huge that, whether they like it or not, mainlanders will ultimately have to resort to its service. Even Hong Kong’s Centaline Property Agency chairman Shih Wing-ching, who is rather cocky himself, had praised Zuo Hui for his ability to revolutionize the market by going out with the old and in with the new.

Shih Wing-ching’s Centaline Property ventured northward in 1992 as the first generation of real estate agents in the Chinese market, which was still in the dark and chaotic days of the real estate market. Zuo Hui was just a young man renting a flat in Beijing in the 1990s, but after being cheated out of money many times on rentals, he took advantage of the open market to get involved in real estate.

In the past, real estate agents in China made their money through fraud and deception, as landlords never met with their buyers and tenants, and contracts were ambiguous, so brokers could offer whatever prices they wanted to both sides, feeding off the differences to generate income.

Zuo Hui initially sought out veteran agents in the industry to train his staff, but found that all they taught were fraudulent sales and cosmetic techniques to sell properties. So he set strict rules for the industry, insisting on “transparent transactions, three-party contracts, and no price discrepancies,” believing that the future of the industry is built on integrity and trust. He introduced a fixed commission system to discourage the practice of making money off the spread. He then launched an all-out effort to combat the chaotic phenomenon that 90% of the listings on the market are fake, paying 100 yuan for each fake listing found by customers.

Zuo Hui made his success by fighting against fakes and making amends. He even dominated both the online and offline markets through IPO (initial public offering) fundraising and money-burning. However, as property prices in China have risen sharply in recent years, the generation that cannot afford to purchase a home has turned its grievances to Beike and Lianjia, angrily criticizing the company for monopolizing the market and being unscrupulous for collecting high commissions.

A close friend of Zuo Hui said that all his life, he hated swindlers, fake listings and unreliable agents, and always insisted on doing the right thing, which was destined to be a difficult path. Before his death, he paid tribute to Hong Kong’s Wong Ka Kui and posted on his Weibo account: “God was so unjust to let him die before his time; God was so gracious to let his presence be known forever.”

(Cheng Kai, journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play