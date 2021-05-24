My dear,

Academic journals are not best sellers in where you are, are they? Last week, a person of my profession instructed me by explicit order he just wanted silly and funny publications! Surely, I understood and complied with the command. But in the latest issue of the Hong Kong Law Journal, the first essay is the one by Johannes Chan Man-mun on the verdict handed down by the Court of Final Appeal on an application made by Jimmy Lai Chee-ying for bail. You know Chan Man-mun, don’t you? Always a study in calm, he points out there are pros and cons of the verdict: it has some merit of clearly defining some areas of Article 42 of the National Security Law, while it is a big mistake to abandon the principle of presumption of innocence upheld by common law. He also notes that in general, the verdict will usher in conservatism that the lower court might probably abide by. In his conclusion, he says outright that courts are the final stronghold of freedom; if they are not on full alert and do not stand guard over basic human rights, it will be pointless to talk about rule of law. Although the room for the Court of Final Appeal to use its discretion to take into consideration the circumstances is limited, it has to be even more heedful, as every time the court backs down from a basic right, it simultaneously exonerates the oppressive government from blame, probably taking away public’s trust in the judiciary bodies.

The panjandrums at the Final Court of Appeal in town are paramount, which can be best illustrated by the saying “to get a bit lonely as all one’s friends bowed out”. There must be someone who is not afraid to put forward criticism outspokenly. Who watchdogs the legal authority? The panjandrums might not read Apple Daily every day. (Sorry, Fat Lai!) Though most appeals in newspapers lodged against verdicts made by the court are dismissed, the panjandrums should anyhow catch a glimpse of the Hong Kong Law Journal, a weighty publication. Don’t tell me that the judiciary bodies would prefer to be watchdogged by public figures given the nod by the people in power rather than listen to comments by a legal academic on a verdict made by the court.

Knowing two budding legal specialists co-wrote an essay on “riot act” that was published by the Hong Kong Law Journal, I have not had any wishful thinking that it would carry any weight with the current situation. But I was pleased to learn that Lo Kin-man made an appeal with an argument against “common objective” and “complicity” last week. I met him and his lawyers after the preliminary hearing. Always staying utterly innocent, Lo was calm, composed and confident in his belief, which made me admire him much. After the appeal against his prison term he lodged was denied, he simply laughed it off. He insisted on making the appeal, not for his own well-being, but the comrades currently and to be indicted for riot. The trial was scheduled for October 5. Who is able to foretell the adjudication made by the court and whether it is in favor of Lo and the comrades? Nevertheless, a step forward has been moved! The appeal is bound to have a profound impact, so it is believed either the Hong Kong Law Journal or the public will pay close attention to and promote commentaries on it.

In order to audit the preliminary hearing concerning Lo, I could not but miss the trial on the 10.1 demonstration and rally. You must read the report by Vivian Tam Wai-wan released by the Stand News on May 17, which is a narrative of the film footage played to the court: the great passion in the past became proof of one’s guilt today. Despite penned by Vivian Tam in a detached manner, it is eyes-moistening. If you can’t get access to the internet, ask someone to print it out for your perusal! The article Not Afraid of Sorrows and Being Apart on Melody’s blog is the best among all about Figo Chan Ho-wun. You have to read it as well! What you unfortunately miss for the time being is the footage about his mischievous rendition of Wear a Mask and Say I Love You by Keung To (a local pop singer) for you can’t access the internet. That was his response to the treatment he received, which makes you laugh and breaks your heart at the same time. An outrageous system has gone so far as to churn out so much sweetness and tenderness.

Next time I meet Shiu Ka-chun, I have to urge him to try doing something about the no-wifi environment behind the wall, which is the task of top priority for now!

20.5.2021

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995-1997; 1998-2012.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play