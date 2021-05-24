Next Media founder Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison after being convicted for organizing and participating in the unauthorized assemblies on August 18th and 31st of 2011. Within the walls, he is practicing mindfulness meditation through hand-made envelopes. Outside the walls, some people poured their hearts out with issues weighing on their minds, treating him like their confidant; a bar bender wrote him poetry expressing thoughts and sentiments; a reader hand-drew Facebook and Instagram posts to keep him in touch with the outside world; and one even shared that his father ate dog food by mistake to cheer him on. Each and every one of these letters is filled with joy and tears, written not only for Fatty Lai, but also for the employees who have been hanging in there, which makes the whole thing even more touching.

A letter from Lin consisted of three sheets of paper, front and back, five pages of which were hand-drawn illustrations. There is the Instagram post from Apple Daily, “Write a letter to Fatty Lai,” where she wrote, “I only found out that I could write to you after seeing this post.” There is also an online coverage from South China Morning Post about the Penny’s Bay quarantine centre, including drawings and descriptions like, “The photos really look like one container for each person.” There are also other topics such as recent internet buzzwords. Through the use of alternative means, she brought online information to Fatty Lai while he was in prison.

“I saw your colleagues say you must be bored without your cell phone, so I thought I would draw some social media posts to update you!” Lin said she has been a reader of Next Magazine since she was 16 years old, and especially enjoys reading Ho’s quotes (豪語錄). When she was young, her dream was to become famous and be featured in Next Magazine. She thanked Jimmy Lai for founding Next Media, which she now subscribes to on an annual basis. “I will stop here now and draw more for you again next time.”

Overseas readers create own Apple Daily front page placards to share with passersby

Since losing his freedom in December last year, Jimmy Lai has never stopped receiving letters, and each letter has been getting longer and longer. Red Pill, a reader from overseas, filled four sheets of paper with his memories that began with studying abroad as a child, reminiscing about Cantopop lyricist Richard Lam and discussing Yeung Wai Hong. Since 2008, Red Pill has made quick trips back to Hong Kong no matter for elections, the Umbrella Movement, and even the 2 million+1, “hoping to be a part of these events and walk alongside the people of Hong Kong, not just a Chinese living abroad.”

After the implementation of the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law, he and his friends decided to do something for the city, sharing things that have Hong Kong characteristics with like-minded people overseas, including the 25th-anniversary special issue of Apple Daily, etc. Some thoughtful people also made their own placards from the front pages of Apple Daily and distributed them to the public. “We all do it without asking for anything in return. We just try to find our own way and do what we can.” He said that if life is a unique piece of musical composition, it will change a little with every one of the people and events that come across it over time. “I am sure there are a few notes in my piece that came from you.”

Yoga pose drawings to remind him to exercise more

Although Fatty Lai is practicing mindfulness inside the walls, people outside the walls are worried that his physical strength will not be able to endure prison life. So Adele wrote to remind him to do more exercise and drew three yoga poses for his reference, “I see you are in good health, so these poses should not be difficult for you.” In case Fatty Lai gets bored, she dedicated to him Leslie Cheung’s “Keep moving forward in silence,” and wrote some IQ riddles and jokes for him, such as “What’s worse than eating shxt?” to make him laugh. “Mr. Lai, let us work on this together, you are not alone.”

Among those who cheered him up with lyrics was M Chan, who sent Eman Lam’s “The Last Faith” to Fatty. M Chan used to work as a freelancer for Next Magazine and shared the joy and misery of having experienced two dining halls in Next Media, one being an oasis and the other being “genuinely unpalatable.” She said, “just sharing a few funny things with you, which looking back are quite interesting.” She also drew a game of Sudoku for Fatty to solve using his brain. “Mr. Lai, thank you for your contribution to this place and to the people of Hong Kong. I wish you from the bottom of my heart that you will live a peaceful life.”

Sharing the bits and pieces of daily life has become a daily routine between readers and Fatty. Josephine, who has now emigrated to Australia, was writing for the second time before she left to tell Fatty how she was doing, and shared a true story about her father mistakenly eating the wet dog food in the fridge for lunch once. “When I asked him if it was any good, he said salty, but not bad.” She was amused and annoyed at the same time, saying, “it was unbelievable.”

Jimmy Lai has been kept in prison for nearly half a year, and those who have written to him over the past months include an 83 year old senior, a nurse from a private hospital, a social worker who has stood by his convictions, a girl in a quarantine camp, a Japanese living in Hong Kong, and Hong Kong people who have emigrated overseas. When freedom of speech has become a dangerous job, each handwritten letter from readers is a source of laughter and tears. They are written not just for Fatty, but also for all the staff. Especially in this very hot summer of May when Next Media is in the midst of a storm, the letters are all the more heartwarming, and should be excerpted.

Excerpts from readers' letters

“Thank you for bringing daily spiritual food to the public. Please take care of yourselves and continue to be true to your hearts in difficult times.” - A reader and his/her family

“I have a good friend who had worked for Apple Daily for nearly 10 years, and he/she used to talk about his/her boss in a respectful way, which I never understood. Today I would like to say that I wish Fatty Lai could be my boss too. He himself is so passionate about his work, it is no wonder that his employees are so hardworking. My friend is so proud of having worked for Apple Daily, and I am so proud of Fatty Lai for belonging to the true people of Hong Kong.” - Jackie, a local born and raised middle-aged woman

“It was a relief to read your letter dated April 3rd. You are absolutely right! Freedom of speech is dangerous work! Thank you Apple Daily for the truth and fearless reporting! No matter how accurate the story is, it will still be targeted!” - Wai Ling, who shares your conviction

“I have recently come to love the saying ‘Let’s stand tall in fallen times’ spoken by a journalist colleague, which is very simple but strong and convincing. I hope the company will have another ten years, and then another ten years. I look forward to it, and I invite you to look forward to it too!” - Jun (pen name) of New Taipei City

“This is the moment when the true nature of people and their colors are revealed. As a reader of your company, it is now even more important for us to know the truth and the facts, not lies. Just like the motto of your newspaper, ‘No more lies.’ Unfortunately, there are very few media outlets that tell the truth nowadays, and yours truly is the only one I trust.” - Jenny

