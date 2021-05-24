The mystery surrounding the suspension and public shaming of Frederic Choi Chin-pang, the Senior Assistant Commissioner and Director of National Security, followed by his rapid exoneration, offers a peak behind the curtain covering the seething cauldron where jostling for position among Hong Kong’s elite is underway.

Make no mistake it will get a lot more nasty as the new order of ‘patriots’ scrambling for preferment.

Not only are there numerous opportunities for the Quislings to secure jobs, positions and fancy titles but this also gives a chance to the second-rate and otherwise hapless lickspittles who could never succeed in a system where they were subject to open elections or where accountability was the order of the day.

Because the new system operates within a sealed box, it is very hard to know what were the pressures that led to this extraordinary revelation that Choi had been discovered in an unlicensed massage parlor, which he was reported to have visited on a number of occasions.

What is known however is that the police are loath to publicly cast doubt on the integrity of their colleagues, especially those holding the most senior positions. Although this matter was initially kept under wraps, it quickly escalated to the point where the Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung confirmed the scandal.

It is very clear that Choi’s initial suspension from the force could not have occurred without reference to the Mainland cadres who control the National Security Department, nor could this matter have been made public without approval from the very highest levels. The fact that Choi was then rapidly cleared of any wrongdoing also suggests that this case was subject to firm political direction.

So, what’s going on here? Is there some kind of internal power struggle going on inside the National Security department and/or the police force? Is Choi, widely seen as a successor to Tang, being kicked aside for another potential candidate? The answers to these questions are unlikely to enter the public domain anytime soon but the distinct aroma of politics and jostling for power is as potent as ever.

Meanwhile, what is the arch schemer Leung Chun-ying up to? Publicly and forcibly criticizing the incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam has led to speculation that he craves a return to the top job but it may turn out to be no more than an outburst of factional political infighting, quite possibly sanctioned in Beijing, where the Communist Party is always keen to keep subordinates on their toes by demonstrating that they can be removed at any time.

The mantra of ‘no one is bigger than the Party’ is avidly enforced by the increasingly hardline Xi Jinping regime. Reminding Hong Kong Quislings never to get too big for their boots is nothing more or less than a reminder given to anyone in a position of power in the Mainland. What has happened to Alibaba’s Jack Ma provides a telling example.

Elsewhere, in the serried ranks of the Quisling political parties, there is something of a fervor over the prospect of election to office with rules designed to ensure that candidates favored by the electorate cannot even contest the polls.

Obviously, the traditional pro-Beijing parties are excited over the prospects for a rigged election but they have to keep looking over their shoulders as new forces arise which may or may not be endorsed by Beijing to replace them. The volume of patriotic chest beating emanating from this quarter is steadily rising as they do their best to secure approval from their masters by shouting as loud as possible for hardline rules to be applied, for the incarceration of opponents and for more or less anything that secures attention.

Meanwhile there is a frenzy of activity among those who believe that they can become the ‘approved’ opposition. The Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood, much rejected in open elections, rightly senses a chance to get back into contention. Ronny Tong’s Path of Democracy vanity vehicle, even more frequently rejected by voters in unrigged elections, clearly believes its time has come and has sprouted posters around town introducing the various non-entities who are keen to get jobs.

What all this activity means is that in order to succeed in a situation offering great possibilities for the otherwise useless, there is still the problem of limited space for advancement. This inevitably means fierce competition for posts within the circle of the approved ‘patriots’. To become winners the Quisling are straining every sinew to get on the radar of the people who matter in Beijing. But even this is not enough as they are also engaged in the more murky business of disparaging others scrambling for the same posts. A whisper here, negative media there and, if need be, a whiff of scandal, can be brought into play as the stakes multiply.

This kind of behavior in political circles is commonplace. The difference in a system of little accountability and rigged elections, is that the savagery of the infighting multiplies in direct relation to the covert way it is conducted.

All that members of the public can do is to stand on the sidelines and observe these shenanigans with an increasing sense of despair.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play