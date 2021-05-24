What an eventful week in the EU: Xinjiang genocide was recognized by the Lithuanian Parliament and at the forefront of debates and hearings in the German and Belgian Parliaments and - of course - the European Parliament massively voted to freeze any discussion on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China in a Resolution firmly affirming the elected body’s stance on a myriad of issues the Commission and Council are yet to take a strong position on: from Hong Kong to bilateral extradition treaties, the Resolution reads as the Parliament’s cahier de doléance vis-à-vis the People’s Republic, and rightly so.

One catch-all phrase demonstrating the European Parliament’s full consciousness of the situation on the ground under the Chinese communist regime: “China has a track record of human rights violations that eschew the country’s bilateral and multilateral commitments in these areas, and whereas authoritative reports have stated that the human rights situation in China is at its worst since the Tiananmen Square massacre; whereas China has regularly submitted resolutions to the UN Human Rights Council aimed at making ‘sovereignty, non-interference and mutual respect’ fundamental non-negotiable principles and rendering the promotion and protection of human rights of individuals an afterthought”.

A coming-to-terms slowly but surely overtaking elected representatives’ views all across the Union - with some setbacks, admittedly -, signaling much more than a victory of values for the many over the presumed short-term gain of the few.

It is the quintessence of something Beijing’s current leadership cannot fathom, and with which Brussel’s elite itself has struggled with for some time: democracy.

In overturning the EU Commission and Council’s disdain for the only directly elected body by the European peoples by signing the Accord in principle in late December, the European Parliament has given an invaluable lesson to its own bureaucracy, too often prone to the siren call of technocratic centralized regimes by which China and others have been alluring it.

The very same is happening across national Parliaments debating and affirming the genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. More often than not running counter to the wishes of their Governments, Members have decided to stop holding back on affirming the spirit of what should construe the European identity. Much more than a trade bloc, it is a community of values first. And if any change is to be achieved through trade, the latter must cater to those values first, not the other way around.

In what we can but hope be the beginning of a reaffirmation of the primacy of democratic decision-making – after what seems like an era of ever-more centralized government ever since the 2008 financial crisis and further reinforced during the COVID pandemic -, a second incredibly important development took place this week. For the first time, an official supra-national body officially recognized the Right to Know as a fundamental civil and political right to ensure and guide full democratic participation in all aspects of public life.

On Friday, the Culture Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of Europe – a standard-setting body for human rights encompassing 47 Member States - urged European governments to create a broad right to know – consisting of maximum transparency in public life, a vibrant and diverse media, and a rich educational and cultural environment – in order to encourage democratic participation and combat “post-truth” disinformation and the manipulation of public opinion.

Following a long campaign by the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella”, in adopting the report by Italian Senator Roberto Rampi, the Committee said such a right to know would enable every citizen to “be actively informed of all aspects regarding all stages of the policy-making and administrative / rule-making processes, in order to allow for full democratic participation”. Created through “an ecology of public policy instruments”, it maximizes access to official documents and company ownership records, promotes free access to scientific and scholarly knowledge, guarantees a pluralistic and independent media with full transparency of ownership, and counters the “culture of secrecy” in certain areas of public life.

The very culture of secrecy or so-called efficiency requirement allowing for an increasing detachment of political decision-making from the benches of Parliament and the people they represent, catering to the likes of autocratic regimes across the world in allowing them to think those bodies can be ignored at will or… sanctioned and controlled exactly as they did Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.

Last week’s events and the many courageous actors within European Parliaments have given an invaluable lesson: Democracy is not, cannot be and will never be an afterthought.

(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

