Achieving herd immunity to a disease – when enough people are vaccinated or resistant so that it no longer spreads through a population – is not easy.

According to the World Health Organization, 80 percent of a population needs to be vaccinated in order to get herd immunity against polio, while the figure rises to 95 percent for measles.

And while estimates of 60 or 70 percent have been put forward for herd immunity against covid-19, these really are just estimates: no-one knows for sure. We will only be certain of the required threshold once we have the disease fully under control.

Indeed, some experts are now questioning if herd immunity will ever be achieved, because of problems such as vaccine hesitancy, the emergence of new variants and the delays in getting children inoculated.

This should be of serious concern for Hong Kong. We have, so far, gotten off remarkably lightly compared to most other places. But we also have a very slow vaccination rate – as I write, only about 13 percent of our population has received both jabs. There are probably several reasons for this low rate, including hesitancy and complacency – people think “why should I get vaccinated when everyone around me seems fine?”

So, in order for Hong Kong to maintain these enviable low covid infection and death rates, we really should be making sure far more people get vaccinated, and quickly. So far there has been little incentive for people to get shots, other than the protection it gives them – and clearly that is not incentive enough.

People are still not getting inoculated, despite the fact that it could very well save their lives – and the lives of their loved ones.

More has to be done to encourage vaccinations. On Sunday the Chief Executive, Carrie Lam said that HK residents would only be allowed to travel abroad if they had been vaccinated. This is a step in the right direction, but it’s still nowhere near enough.

Israel has the highest covid vaccination rate in the world, thanks in part to a deal with Pfizer–BioNTech to share data in exchange for vaccine doses. But there was still a low uptake among young people, so local authorities have been tempting them with things such as free pizza and beer.

So, I’ve got a suggestion: why doesn’t the HK government offer to pay people to get vaccinated? Even in these hard times, the treasury is still sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars, so it can afford it.

Offering people, say, HKD1000 (USD128) would be a pretty strong incentive to get vaccinated. And, with about a fifth of the population living in poverty (many of them elderly), it would appeal to those most at risk.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

