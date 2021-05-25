Ten pro-democracy figures, including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (Hong Kong Alliance)’s Lee Cheuk-yan, and former lawmaker Albert Ho were charged with the crimes of organizing and participating in an unauthorized rally in the October 1, 2019, anti-ELAB demonstration. Everyone pleaded guilty in the District Court last Monday, and their mitigation pleas were heard by Judge Amanda Woodcock yesterday morning. Lee Cheuk-yan penned his own plea, and recalled his college days of being impacted by the student movement to learn more about China and caring about society. During his time at the Hong Kong University, he began to think about his responsibilities to society and the country. Later, the 1989 democratic movement changed his life. Since then, on every National Day, he would take to the street o demand the vindication of June 4 and the building of a democratic China.

Full text of Lee Cheuk-yan’s plea:

Your Honor,

I understand that Your Honor had said that convictions and sentences are based on legal considerations, not politics. Even so, I would still like Your Honor to understand the political ideology behind this case and the peaceful demonstration on October 1, 2021.

I was admitted to the Department of Civil Engineering of the University of Hong Kong in 1975. Like many college students at the time, I was prompted by the student movement that advocated for “learning about China and caring for society” to think about my responsibilities to society and the country. A proposition “Where is China going?” inspired my constant reflection that still remains very relevant today. This planted the seed of my responsibility toward China’s future in the 40 years to follow.

Upon graduation, while I joined the Hong Kong labor movement and the democracy movement, I have also been involved in fighting for human rights in China, for I have always believed that the answer to where China is going lies in democratic reforms. The 1989 pro-democracy movement was a pivotal moment in my life. From fully supporting the mobilization of the Chinese pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, participating in the support work before and after the establishment of the Hong Kong Alliance, to bringing a part of the donations received by the Alliance to the students, workers, and intellectuals on May 30, 1989, in Tiananmen Square. On the night of June 4, I left Tiananmen Square when I heard that the army was going to shoot to disperse the crowds. All night long, all I heard was gunshots in the hotel. In the small hours, I saw tanks entering the Square and tricycles passing by the hotel on Chang’an Avenue, transporting bodies and wounded people. Detained on June 5, I experienced the most fearful three days of my life. Thanks to the rescue operation initiated by Hongkongers, I was able to return to Hong Kong on June 8. I went from the peak of China’s democratic hopes to the bottom of despair. I believe this was a shared sentiment among many Chinese and Hongkongers at the time. Yet we did not give up. We picked ourselves up from the bottom, and continued our struggle for China’s democracy and freedom.

Since then, on every October 1 National Day, we could only wail in despair, “There is no National Day, there’s only National Grief.” On October 1, 2019, we took to the streets as always to demand the vindication of June 4 and the building of a democracy.

Your Honor, I have devoted 40 years of my life striving for China’s democratic reform. This is my unrequited love. My patriotism is with such gravity. To quote scarred literature writer Bai Hua, who once lamented, “You love your motherland, but does the motherland love you?” These days, “patriots” has become a hot topic in town. The Chinese government continues to advocate “patriots governing Hong Kong, but who is a true patriot? If to love the country means to love the party, life would be easier. Just follow the CCP and its political stance: “Implement if you understand, implement if you do not understand, in-depth understanding through implementation.” If one listens to the party, everything is made easy.

But I choose to live in the truth. I insist on my thinking, and therefore I am. My love for the country is my love for the people. The function of a country is to protect its people’s freedom and dignity, not to control the people’s thoughts and behaviors.

Your Honor, this is the path of democracy I have chosen. This is my original intention and commitment behind the many years I have devoted to marching on the streets.

Click here for Chinese version

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

