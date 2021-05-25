If half of the participants in a transaction of a commodity regret or even exceedingly regret having done so, the mode of transaction is not sustainable.

This year, the price of Bitcoin rocketed up to more than USD64 thousand in April from below USD10 thousand less than a year ago, reaching record high. When this opinion piece was being written, it came back to less than USD40 thousand. If you had bought an apple yesterday, would you have regretted, given Bitcoin had depreciated by 10%?

Being a tool of trade, credit cards should be the product of the old economy. The first credit card in the world was Diners’ Club in the ’50s last century. Catching up from behind, Visa was listed in New York, raising funds up to USD17.9 billion, the largest amount of money financed in the American IPO history that very year. Visa is worth USD496.3 billion today in the stock market, even more than the amount JPMorgan Chase, the most valuable bank all over the world, is worth. Never positioning itself as a high-tech corporate, Visa is able to handle 1,700 transactions per second, and Bitcoin can do 4.6 a second.

A lot of people have gained a windfall from the ups and downs of Bitcoin, while not few have lost money in the market. Looking into the increase in the price of Bitcoin in recent years, one will find that the creation is still valuable. More often than not I joke with the friends of mine who have been engaging in Bitcoin transactions: If the stock market were like the Bitcoin market that is lacking in transparency and manipulated, a lot of people would go to jail!

USDT the new favorite of cross-border banks between Hong Kong and mainland China

Cryptocurrencies can be used as a transaction tool, but this function cannot be found in the Bitcoin we see today. USDT, which is said to be a stable currency that is pegged with the US dollar, has recently become the new favorite of cross-border banks between Hong Kong and mainland China, which has proved a cryptocurrency with stable value facilitated by a convenient transaction platform to be of certain value.

While central banks from all over the globe are developing digital currencies in tandem, DCEP (Direct Current Electrode Positive) from China has become the bellwether. Aiming at three functions of currency – transaction, investment and a unit of account, the People’s Bank of China is driving the use of DCEP in consumption and transaction by making four places – Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan New Area and Chengdu the pilot cities. To the consumers on the mainland, the fluctuation of DCEP, the same as that of RMB, is zero.

It is believed in general that China driving the digital currency is a political move. The people are convinced that China hopes to leverage the digital currency to challenge the US dollar as a universal currency of international trade, and if it can be one of the currencies in foreign exchange reserves of various countries, it would be even better. At the end of the day, we have to come back to the notion: DCEP can possibly do what RMB can; DCEP can’t do what RMB can’t.

As an investment tool, Bitcoin is being more and more popular as the number of participants increases; as a medium of exchange, it is being less and less popular in the real economy.

(Water Cheung, Senior Principal and CEO for Asia Pacific at StormHarbour Securities)

