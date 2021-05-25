With a law that is packaged as “national security” to deprive Hong Kong people of their basic rights, and a change in the electoral system that is justified by the blatantly false rhetoric of “improvement,” the so-called “one country, two systems, Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong and a high degree of autonomy” have all become meaningless. It is as ridiculous to keep talking about perseverance and stability as it is for liars to insist on saying that the emperor’s new clothes are luxurious and magnificent. As such, will the people of Hong Kong take the three upcoming elections seriously? Is there any meaning to the people of Hong Kong in terms of who becomes an elected member, who becomes a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo), and who becomes the new Chief Executive (CE)?

Nevertheless, the show must go on. In this big deception where Hong Kong people are in limbo and even who is qualified to be a voter is predetermined, it is important to confirm the will of Beijing’s granddaddy. Therefore, in order to be elected as the new CE in March next year, the most imperative task is to win over granddaddy, and then to play the role of Beijing’s proxy in Hong Kong like a faithful lapdog for the next five years. It is no longer relevant what Hong Kong people think or what they want. Haven’t the words and deeds of the incumbent CE today been sufficiently clear? Various public opinion polls have indicated clearly that she is completely despised by the people of Hong Kong, but yet somehow she can continue to act independently as if she were a good official.

What hope can the people of Hong Kong have for the person who becomes the next CE under such a ruse? No matter how beautiful the rhetoric is, such as “willing to serve Hong Kong in any position,” the well-intentioned person simply wants to gain the trust and commission of granddaddy and demonstrate to Beijing that he/she is willing to serve them.

Therefore, people of Hong Kong may treat the upcoming CE election game as a magic mirror that can reveal true monsters. Who is actively fighting to play this role may reflect the quality of those who are interested. Only 10 months away from the CE election, who is the first one to implicitly state his/her position and actively fight for granddaddy’s attention fully illustrates that this CE election is nothing but a game to determine who is the most servile to Beijing and the most shameless to Hong Kong people.

Continuous exposure of the ugly situation and system in Hong Kong

It has been reported that according to informed people in the business community, the incumbent CE Carrie Lam, who once said that she knows she has made a grave mistake and should have stepped down under normal circumstances, has revealed her intention to seek a second term. Recently, she has displayed an attitude of not only being grateful to Beijing, but also posing as if she is the only one who can do the job. Hong Kong people’s appraisal of her is crystal clear: her net support rating has remained at negative 50% for a long time; 70% of the respondents said they are opposed to her as the head of the city; and a steady 40% of Hong Kong people gives her zero-rating. How can such a person have a positive outlook in the CE election game? Does anyone need to deliberately vilify this government when this person’s recent self-congratulation ugliness is already so pronounced? In the process of her continuous self-humiliation, she is also constantly exposing how vulgar this situation and this system are in Hong Kong.

On the other end of the spectrum, the former CE, who is Beijing’s abandoned pawn, has also been making a lot of sounds recently, and his rehash routine is no different from that of 2012. Although he reneged on his promise of not running in the election again for N terms, he still could not shake off the negative image he had built up in the minds of Hong Kong people over the years. However, given the ineptitude of his opponent and the desire of Hong Kong people for a change, many Hong Kong people including the author himself, as well as many young generations, are willing to give him a chance and are receptive to his election platform. All the things that happened after he was elected should still be fresh in our minds. Is it not clear enough how Hong Kong people perceive him? Looking at the people who are now spearheading his quest for castration and creating publicity for him, we can say that Hong Kong people have every reason to laugh and despise him, and yet they are unable to laugh even if they want to.

Looking back at the first CE election, it was quite a coterie election at that time, and many people could not even figure out who Tung Chee-hwa was. There was a notable honeymoon period when Mr. Tung was elected as the CE, in terms of popularity and support. It was because, at that time, Hong Kong people still had confidence in the future, trust in Beijing, and hope for one country, two systems. What about the upcoming CE election? Even before the start of the race, it is already certain that those who can get in are nothing but worms. Before the election process officially begins, it is already destined to be a rotten show that can hardly even qualify as a soap opera, and there will not be many eager viewers at all. This sham of a CE election is nothing but a puppet show that is getting increasingly phony. As for the regime that has caused such degradation in the city, what kind of statesmanship and strength have it shown to Hong Kong and the world?

(Chung Kim-wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute)

