Last Saturday, during a mountain marathon held in River Stone Forest Park in Baiyin, Gansu, a rare tragedy happened. 172 participants in a 100-kilometer cross-country race were buffeted by extreme weather, and 21 people froze to death. This translates into a mortality rate of 12.2%, a world record implying that the event is even more dangerous than climbing Mount Everest. The tragedy is a warning sign to more than a thousand marathons organized in China every year. Meanwhile in Shenzhen, a building called SEG Plaza has kept shaking for some inexplicable reason over the past few days. It also serves as a warning sign – and a call for reverence for nature – to more than a thousand skyscrapers across the country.

Judging from pictures posted by netizens, the weather was good when the 100-kilometer cross-country race began. Participants were mostly in short-sleeved sportswear and shorts when they prepared to take on the Yellow River Stone Forest of Jingtai. But the weather deteriorated suddenly with the appearance of strong winds, hail, and freezing rain. Some participants suffered from hypothermia and pulled out. However, the organizer did not call off the race or mobilize first aiders to rescue the participants immediately, and heavy casualties ensued. According to people in the sector, half of those who froze to death were first-rate athletes in the arena. They included Liang Jing, known as “China’s top ultramarathon”. This is a damning indictment of the failure to issue effective warnings on the part of the organizer, which resulted in the tragedy of those overconfident top contestants. After all, they could have won 1600 yuan if they had merely completed the race. If they had finished the race in the top three spots, the prize money would have been 5000 to 8000 yuan. Ironically, it was the many “timid” ones who survived, as they would rather forgo the 1000-yuan registration fee than remain in the race.

According to participants who cheated death, the event has been held three times, and the sudden appearance of extreme weather often catches organizers and participants alike off guard. They say the tragedy was an accident. Despite the courage of these contestants to shoulder the risks and their magnanimity in putting in a good word for the organizer, the tragedy might have been man-made rather than natural, as far as weather forecasts, the gear of contestants, supplies along the route and rescue strategies are concerned.

In April 2016, 1,667 people participated in the Huangshan 100-km Cross-Country International Race in She County, Anhui. Heavy rain poured down all of a sudden, leaving many people injured. More than 500 people pulled out of the race. After the incident, 118 athletes organized themselves into a rights protection group. Complaining about insufficient supplies, botched rescue efforts and other issues, they demanded that the organizer compensate them for registration fees, transportation expenses and accommodation expenditure. The Chinese Athletics Association was alarmed, and the organizer was forbidden to host races again. Obviously, those in Gansu have not learned a lesson from what happened in Anhui.

More than 1,000 marathons are held every year in China, averaging three per day. There have long been queries in society about the ubiquity of marathon events. They argue that the phenomenon is attributable to the existence of an industrial chain, which generates lucrative incomes from registration fees, sponsorship fees, and advertising fees and brings fame and fortune to organizers and vendors of sports goods. Officials in different regions are too eager to encourage the trend to pay proper regard to race regulations and the issue of first aid, and have no contingency plans at all.

Lack of reverence for nature

Particularly noteworthy is that the marathon tragedy in Gansu is the result of Chinese officials’ penchant for grand and ambitious undertakings and lack of reverence for the natural world. What is even more worrying is the hidden risks of disasters caused by such a mentality. The shaking of SEG Plaza in Shenzhen in recent days remains inexplicable, posing a safety hazard. However, the authorities have yet to insect the safety of more than a thousand skyscrapers across the country.

According to Wikipedia, there are 127 skyscrapers measuring over 300 meters in China (the mainland and Hong Kong) that have been completed and “topped out”. At 355.8 meters, SEG Tower is ranked 49th in order of height. The online version of the “2020 China Skyscraper Rankings” shows that the number of buildings over 200 meters in 80 cities in China (including Hong Kong) was 1022, rising by 96 from 926 in the previous year. Netizens joke about the intense enthusiasm for skyscrapers in Chinese cities ranging from Tier 1 to Tier 10.

In an exclusive interview with China News Weekly, Li Xiaojiang, former dean of the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, pointed out that although in general super-high buildings did not pose a safety problem, it was still possible for incidents beyond our understanding of the laws of nature to happen to large-scale infrastructural projects. The higher and the more complex a building, the more likely such incidents could happen, said Li, who went on to argue that it was unnecessary to keep constructing higher and higher buildings. But who will heed such subtle advice from an expert?

