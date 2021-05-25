By Li Ping

Last Saturday, China lost two academicians of “father”-level within five minutes. One was Wu Mengchao, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and known as the “father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery”, and the other was Yuan Longping, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and known as the “father of hybrid rice”. The former claimed to “see illness in his eyes and pretends to be people in his heart” and was complimented by the General Secretary of the CCP for his love for the party, the country, and the people ten years ago; the latter was credited for feeding “70 million people per year with his high-yield rice, and was regarded by the current General Secretary of the CCP as a comrade, one from whom to learn the quality of his love for the party, the country, and the people. Both rose to the ranks of the CCP’s honor list of deification during their lifetime, and are mascots needed for the promotion of the CCP’s centennial birthday.

At 13:02, May 22, Wu Mengchao passed away from illness in Shanghai. At 13:07 on the same day, Yuan Longping passed away from illness in Changsha, Hunan. The Chinese Internet was flooded with tributes, and the official mouthpieces rushed to sing the praises of both for their unparalleled achievements. The police in Beijing, Shanghai, and Jiangsu immediately set off to arrest netizens who left insulting comments for the two academicians. Only deification and no humiliation was allowed.

Wu Mengchao was awarded the State Preeminent Science and Technology Award, China’s highest scientific award (CN$5 million, or US$776,000), in 2005, and served as a special-level civilian cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (with the general treatment). In as early as May 2011, then General Secretary of the CCP, Hu Jintao, ordered to promote Wu Mengchao for his “love for the party, the country, and the people” as an important part of commemorating the 90th anniversary of the founding of the CCP.

Yuan Longping was awarded China’s highest scientific price in 2000, even before Wu Mengchao, however, was only granted the political glory enjoyed by Wu Mengchao 10 years later. Yuan Longping never joined the CCP, and was dubbed a close friend of the CCP, a representative of people without party affiliation. General Secretary Xi Jinping called on party members, cadres, and those in the fields of science and technology to “learn from Comrade Yuan Longping” “his love for the party, the motherland, and the people, as well as his noble qualities of firm belief, unswerving determination, courage to innovate, and unpretentiousness.”

The CCP deified scientists. It is promoting one outstanding party member and one without party affiliation concurrently for their love for the party, the country, and the people simply because the CCP needs deification to promote the party’s magnificence, integrity, and righteousness, in order to enhance the legitimacy and recognition of the regime. Therefore, both Wu Mengchao and Yuan Longping are “great in their lifetime, glorious in their deaths.” They are the mascots for the CCP’s centennial celebration.

Not only that, but the state mouthpieces did not hesitate to distort history, and stressed that Yuan Longping applied to the agriculture department of Southwest University in China because “prior to the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Yuan Longping had seen starvation on the streets, which pained him.” What the official mouthpieces are doing everything to avoid is when Yuan Longping, in an interview with Guangzhou Daily in April 2009, said, “Even trees were cut down to make steel during the Great Leap Forward. The ecology was destroyed. In 1959, the drought lasted for a whole year and there was basically no harvest. 40 to 50 million people died of starvation. I saw five starving to death on the street, lying beside the ridge, under the bridge, and on the side of the road. I saw them with my own eyes. It was very sad.”

Yuan Longping, who is on the CCP’s list of deities, personally recalled witnessing starvation in the three-year famine in 1959. He personally described how the Great Famine starved 40 to 50 million people to death. Isn’t that eclipsing the magnificence, integrity, and righteousness of the party? According to sources, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the CCP has ordered to closely monitor the spreading of this outside of the border, as well as the strict prevention of its propagation on the domestic Internet. When the local police arrested netizens who criticized Wu Mengchao and Yuan Longping, they claimed that they wanted to crack down on the demonization of the deeds of heroes and martyrs. However, are they really just protecting the party’s magnificence, integrity, and righteousness? The party mouthpieces made it loud and clear that Yuan Longping had increased rice yield per mu by 20% and fed an additional 70 million people. It was proof of the CCP’s political performance theory of being able to feed its people. However, some netizens argued, “Europe and the U.S. don’t have Yuan Longping, yet they still have food to eat.”

Some netizens also pointed out that a group of people also died on May 22, the same day as Wu Mengchao and Yuan Longping. This group was the 21 people who froze to death during the 100-kilometer cross-country race in the Baiyin Mountain Marathon in Gansu Province. It was just that they were “insignificance in their lifetime, aggrieved in their deaths.” No leaders would be sending them wreaths, and no state mouthpieces would be writing them eulogies. The CCP has always only wanted an honor list of deification, but never set up monuments for the victims of natural and manmade disasters.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play