On May 17, the Vatican announced the long-delayed appointment of the head of Hong Kong’s Catholic diocese. Stephen Sau-yan Chow, 62, head of the Society of Jesus in Hong Kong and supervisor of its two Wah Yan Colleges, met the press as bishop-elect the following day and pledged to unify the city which has been bitterly split asunder by Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s misguided Extradition Bill and her disastrous handling of the anti-government protests that followed.

Lam publicly confessed she could not handle the crisis which she herself created. Since then, over 10,000 people, including many youngsters, have been arrested and over 3,000 have been charged and many have been denied bail by the courts. They are held behind bars in the exceeding hot and humid prisons, which have been compared to purgatory. Such inhumane treatment is disgraceful.

The central government responded to Lam and the pro-Beijing camp’s call for help by imposing the National Security Law (NSL) on the city last June and overhauled the electoral system to ensure “only patriots can administer Hong Kong.” These harsh measures have been described as an overkill even by some members of the pro-Beijing camp and are designed to wipe out opposition voices and dissenting views.

In the coming weeks and months more people could be arrested and charged, and those found guilty in court could face long prison sentence. In the current toxic atmosphere, the Vatican showed its wisdom and courage by appointing a bishop who pledges to unify the divided community, nurture empathy and help young people to heal from past trauma.

There are people in the establishment who recognize the problem, particularly the damage done to the younger generation, but dare not and will not lift a finger to help, lest they incur the wrath of Beijing. Many of these people have benefited from Hong Kong’s past success, but do not have the courage or decency to make an honest remark about the current crisis. Having failed to do their part, I hope they will not try to frustrate Bishop Chow’s efforts in seeking reconciliation.

In the past weeks, pressure has been brought to bear on the Democratic Party to take part in the Legislative Council (Legco) election to be held in December. So far, eight members of my party are behind bars, including six former Legco members. Their incarceration has caused indescribable agony and grief, not only to their families, relatives and friends, but also to many Hong Kong people who feel disgusted and desperate because opposition voices are being annihilated.

Given such a foul atmosphere, it is difficult to find party members who want to discuss taking part in Legco election. Adding insult to injury, some district council members are gloomily contemplating whether they will have a future after taking the oath of allegiance next month.

This is because some pro-Beijing politicians have adamantly called on the Lam administration to disqualify pro-democracy district council members for their outrageous performance since they took office after the landslide victory in November 2019 election, in which the pro-Beijing camp was almost wiped out. It remains to be seen how many district council members will be thrown out of office next month.

Apart from putting pressure on the Democratic Party to take part in the December Legco election hoping it will give process a bit of legitimacy, the powers that be are also exerting pressure on the jailed activists to abandon their principles and ideals, like giving up their civil and political rights by declaring they will resign from their political parties, never take part in politics or stand for election again. A number of activists have made such public statements and more may do so.

It is disgraceful to put pressure on jailed activists to get them to give up their civil and political rights. As Beijing continues the crackdown, there is no telling what other measures will be deployed. This is a big test for pro-democracy activists and politicians to show what they really care about and what price they are prepared to pay to uphold these principles and values.

(Emily Lau, Chairperson, International Affairs Committee of the Democratic Party)

