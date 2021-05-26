Frederic Choi, Director of Hong Kong police’s National Security Department, was caught red-handed inside an unlicensed massage parlor. After the visit was revealed by the South China Morning Post more than a month later, it provoked a citywide uproar and became the talk of the town instantly. There are several key questions that remain unanswered. Was prostitution or organized crime involved? Was there a cover-up? What is going on between Choi and the massage parlor? Is there a conspiracy against Choi? The police, having conducted a preliminary investigation, have merely reiterated that Choi did not violate any regulations or laws, nor was he involved in any unethical behavior. The biggest mystery, however, is what Beijing thinks.

Answering questions from the press, Ryan Wong, CSP of Organized Crime & Triad Bureau in charge of the investigation, said that the police had been inspecting an unlicensed massage parlor at Wan Chai. They suspected someone of operating a vice establishment, arrested six women who possessed Hong Kong ID cards, and found Frederic Choi at the scene. But Wong offered no direct answers about the details: what was Choi doing? What had he been doing when being spotted? When did he enter the parlor? Is he a frequent visitor? Given the public’s intense interest in the matter, the responses of high-ranking officials (who have either remained silent or hit back at journalists for asking the questions) are an unusual attempt to play down the matter. This has to do with Beijing’s attitude.

First, Choi’s identity is extremely sensitive. Not only is he the Director of the National Security Department, but he is also a hot favorite to become the next Commissioner of Police. With the police force being so powerful today, who dares meddle in its internal affairs? In the Yuen Long incident that happened on 21st July 2019, the police arrived at the scene 39 minutes after the attacks. Facing a massive public outcry, Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung said that if the public thought the police’s handling of the matter had fallen short of public expectations, he “would be absolutely willing to apologize to the public for the handling”. He also referred to the attackers as “thugs”. That was lambasted by the Junior Police Officers’ Association, who accused Cheung of arbitrarily judging the police force without conducting an investigation or understanding how the police force operates. The association even “condemned Cheung in the strongest terms”. Since then, no government officials have dared to talk about police matters publicly. Even though there are too many intriguing aspects of the incident that might even threaten the preparations for the next Commissioner of Police, it is not a matter that officials from other departments can comment on.

Secondly, although Choi is technically a member of the Hong Kong Police Force, in reality he must directly report to the Ministry of Public Security or the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. How can the SAR government comment on the matter easily before the central government has determined the nature of the incident? Furthermore, in the event of such scandals, the best things for a government official to do are to hide themselves from the public eye, dodge the matter and seek help from their superior.

However, just when the government is trying to play down the incident, a number of pro-establishment legislators have made some truly laughable attempts to leap to Choi’s defense. Not only have they failed to lower the temperature of the incident, but they have generated even more discussions and interest in a way that shows their complete ineptitude as the government’s allies. Regina Ip said that in Hong Kong’s common law system, the principle of “presumption of innocence” is upheld, and she hoped that the public would not presume Choi to be guilty. Is it really the case that the presumption of innocence is still valid in Hong Kong? Why does Wu Chi-wai remain in police custody even though he has not been convicted? Why was he deprived of the right to attend his father’s funeral? Had it not been for a huge outcry, it would have been questionable whether he would be allowed half an hour to bid farewell to his father. Why has the government frozen Jimmy Lai’s assets even though he has yet to stand trial for the charges? Why didn’t Regina Ip mention the principle of “presumption of innocence” when 12 Hong Kong people who had tried to flee to Taiwan, 47 participants in the pro-democracy camp’s primary elections and countless young people were arrested?

As for Paul Tse, he said that Choi’s visit to an unlicensed massage parlor was even more trivial than crossing the road at a red light. He said such behavior had nothing to do with national security, so the public should not make a mountain out of a molehill. If Choi’s behavior had been really as minor as crossing the road at a red light, why was he put on leave for a month and investigated by the Organized Crime & Triad Bureau? Did the police blow the incident up out of all proportion? Then came Gary Chan Hak Kan, who invoked some internet rumors and said some “foreign forces” might have played a part. This has generated heated debates in society, as netizens discuss whether the woman who served Choi was from another country. There is even a joke: a “foreign” masseur is “gentler” with their clients (“gentle” being homophonic with “forces” in Cantonese), while a local one provides rougher services.

More crackdowns might be in the pipeline

Choi’s case is shrouded in mystery. This leaves a lot of room for speculation. While that has easily given rise to public discussions, very few people mention Beijing’s attitude. As far as Beijing is concerned, the matter could not have been more trivial. There is no lack of similar scandals in China’s system of public security organs, procuratorial organs and people’s courts, and there are more serious incidents such as corruption and malfeasance. Generally speaking, as long as political errors or power struggles are not involved, it is absolutely possible to have a major issue treated like a small or nonexistent one. Before the incident was reported by the media, few people must have been in the know. How could the media have learned the incident if someone with an ax to grind had not blown the whistle? The police have refused to disclose the details, but have confirmed the identity of the person involved, adding that Choi has done nothing irregular, illegal or unethical. Such a response has only put Choi in an even worse light. Was it Beijing, or the upper echelons of the Hong Kong police force, that decided on such an approach?

Choi’s case has to do with the National Security Department and the future leadership change of the police force. The police force and the National Security Department are Beijing’s weapons in Hong Kong. Given the fact that the future Commissioner of Police is no less important to Beijing than the next Chief Executive, how can it not get to the bottom of the matter? Was it a careless mistake of Choi’s, or was it a set-up in which power struggles were involved? If someone was jealous of Choi because he was highly regarded by Beijing and tried to prevent him from becoming the next Commissioner of Police, such action would be tantamount to a blatant attempt to obstruct Beijing’s plans for taking over Hong Kong. That will be a political matter. How will Beijing allow someone acting out of self-interest to scupper its plans? While on the surface Beijing remains aloof from the matter, it must have begun investigating it behind closed doors. What is more, Choi’s case will add to Beijing’s disappointment and distrust in Hong Kong government officials and police. More crackdowns might be in the pipeline.

（Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist）

Click here for Chinese version

