The Olympic Games will go ahead whether the host country is in the grip of a health crisis or a chronic abuser of human rights. It is also apparent that governments are happy to disregard their own travel warnings in COVID-crippled Tokyo and just as likely to push ethics aside when considering whether to take part in the Beijing’s 2022 winter games. But there is one form of protest that would hurt the soulless corporate and propaganda machine the Olympic movement has become more than anything any government, politician or individual athlete can do: don’t watch them.

Within the International Olympics Committee’s (IOC) charter, it claims one of the fundamental principles of Olympism is “to place sport at the service of harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.”

It is difficult to see how forcing Japan to host July’s Summer games amid a state of emergency in its two biggest cities fits in line with this principle, especially as polls indicate that the vast majority of people do not want the games. Also incongruent with “Olympism” is choosing China, a country undertaking a lot of atrocities, as host for next year’s winter games.

The actions make more sense when the same list of fundamentals declare that “all individuals and entities inspired by the values of Olympism” are “under the supreme authority” of the IOC.

The IOC actions also made more sense when the games are considered for what they are at their core: a commodity. The Olympics are a money-making and influence-gaining exercise driven by broadcast rights, corporate sponsorship and a chance for governments to push nationalist propaganda.

Some more context to help make sense of what seems a crazy decision to progress with the 2020, now 2021, Olympics in Tokyo: the IOC “Host Country Contract” states that any changes to the contract – like cancelation, postponement or relocation of the games – is entirely at the discretion of the IOC. It is more like a mafia deal than it is a contract.

Between 2013 and the 2016 games in Rio, the IOC took in more than US$5billion in broadcast revenue and sponsorship. For the host city, the costs can be enormous – especially for authoritarian regimes as they attempt to show-off their growing influence in the world. Beijing spent more than US$45 billion on the 2008 games as it promoted itself to the world, and Russia splurged over US$50billion on its Sochi games, an event at which the Russian team was later found to have arranged systematic doping of athletes and cheating of drug tests. Brazil spent $20billion on the 2016 games in Rio and pushed the country deeper into debt while leaving the city with a series of white elephant venues and infrastructure projects.

For Japan, the consequences of hosting a “made for television” event with no spectators will obviously be disastrous financially, and then there are the effects of 11,000 athletes from nearly every country on Earth travelling to a place already enduring a deadly fourth wave of COVID.

Despite this, the Hong Kong government felt strongly enough about Hongkongers’ need to watch next month’s Tokyo games that it secured the rights when no local broadcasters could secure an exclusive deal.

It is no surprise that Carrie Lam would not reveal how much public money was spent, citing a confidentiality clause, but she did assure us of how hard officials worked to secure this “one-off arrangement.”

Given Hong Kong’s core societal and political issues, the government’s desperation to show the Olympics to the public, it isn’t hard to draw a parallel with the gladiator games of ancient Rome. When 50,000 fans packed into the Colosseum to watch blood-thirsty and often cruel competitions, it was promoted as a chance to celebrate the bravery of the individual and values of society. With hindsight though, Rome’s sporting events are generally viewed by scholars and historians as a method of social control by authorities – a way to distract people from their rapidly diminishing freedoms under imperial rule.

In a city where so many means of protest have been outlawed like Hong Kong, a silent display of resistance could be quietly effective; snub the Olympics by not watching.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

