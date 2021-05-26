Before meeting Putin, Biden laid down pretty good conditions: the US Department of State exempts from sanctions a Russian natural gas pipeline corporate that is involved in the project of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, a natural gas conduit running to Germany from Russia. The US has been objecting to the project for years, the reason behind which is simple: if Europe is dependent on energy resources from Russia, the latter will have much more clout in the continent. Both exemption and sanction implemented at the same time means letting go of the big while rounding up the small. To put it another way, he put forward goodwill before the meeting, yet reserved bargaining chips.

If Biden is asked whether he is confining the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), his answer will be: no, not at all. That is his attitude for the time being, but he is even trying to connect with the old foe. That said, an attitude is a way of defense: the purpose of lobbying different countries to sign various joint agreements to position Taiwan as the major worldwide base of producing semiconductors in the days to come is to avow that anyone launching an assault on Taiwan in fact chooses to be an enemy of the entire world. What about actual moves, such as turning strategic ambiguity into strategic clarity, or making a U-turn on the strategy in the past as what Joseph Bosco, former China Country Desk Officer in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, suggested: making clear that if any country wages a war against Taiwan, the US will recognize Taiwan as a country. Why weren’t these suggestions adopted?

2020 was a turning point when US national debt accounted for more than 100% of the country’s GDP again. The last time it happened was almost 80 years ago during World War II. A few sets of data are noteworthy: After the Second World War, US national debt accounted for below 60% of the country’s GDP in general; after the financial tsunami, below 80%; last year, more than 100%; the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget anticipated that the percentage would keep going up in the next 10 years to around 118% or 131% (economic deterioration).

A good chance for the CCP to make an assault on the US order

In the past 50 years, the revenue from tax and expenditure in America amounted to 17% and 20% of the country’s GDP respectively, with average deficit of 3%, which did not exceed 5% except for the times of wars and financial tsunami. Under the coronavirus pandemic last year, the deficit soared up to 17.9% of the country’s GDP after a huge amount of cash was paid out. Despite the year 2020 being a peculiar case, the US Congressional Budget Office estimated that the interest generated would account for 26% of the country’s expenditure in 2050, from 8% in 2019. When more than 30% of a country’s expenditure is spent on interest, will the currency issued by this country still be put in the globe’s foreign exchange reserves?

I have to stress one more time that it is hardly possible for the CCP not to touch on the USD hegemony if it aspires to make an assault on the international order advocated and predominated by the US. When the US order is assaulted, the Triffin dilemma will come on the scene. The last time the paradox was seen was in the ’70s when the US mired in the Vietnam War suffering from a serious deficit, and the US dollar crisis gave rise to the disintegration of Bretton Woods system. America was not helped out of the predicament until Henry Kissinger came up with the Petro-Dollar solution. US financial issue has become the country’s Achilles’ heel. If it is to be pieced up a few years later, the opportune moment to launch an attack will have been missed by then.

It explains why Biden has only been striking a pose thus far on the Taiwan issue. The US has to take into consideration all follow-up issues. People have been called upon to pay close attention to the Cross-Strait crisis, for the probability of something going wrong is exceptionally high this time. Biden said Xi Jinping wagers his entire future on a political gamble. Yes, because this is a winner-take-all game.

(Mr. Tregunter, financial columnist)

