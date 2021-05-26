By Koo Lap

On May 23, a Ryanair flight flew from Greece to Lithuania via Belarus on a scheduled route. In the air above the capital of Belarus in Minsk, President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to intercept the Ryanair plane and force it to land; the accompanying agents arrested 26-year-old journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend. It was a blatant contempt for international law and a more rampant act than pirates.

Ryanair is an Irish airline. Its aircraft is registered in Poland. Both of these countries are no different from Lithuania and Greece as member states of the European Union. The 27 E.U. countries immediately issued unanimous condemnation at this national-level terrorist activity, and declared that Lukashenko and others will be sanctioned. They will be forbidden to travel, and have their assets frozen. Of course, the U.K. and the U.S. are both condemning this barbaric act in unison.

Lukashenko could care less. Belarus has already been sanctioned for quite some time. Just lay it on. Even if these are more serious sanctions, they are more for performance than real action, therefore he is not scared. Moreover, Belarus is protected by Putin of Russia, and therefore the E.U. and even the U.S. and the U.K. dare not harm a hair on its head. However, deploying a whole MiG-29 against a 26-year-old keyboard fighter shows exactly just how fragile this totalitarian is.

Why must Protasevich be captured? Lukashenko has been in power since 1994. The length of his reign is unmatched in all of Europe, and not even Putin, who came to power in 2012, is comparable. Yet in the general election last August, although Lukashenko stayed in power, he was greatly disheveled and embarrassed by a series of protests organized by Protasevich. After the election, the opposition was either sent to jail or fled; Lithuania took Protasevich and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in as refugees, and they have continued to create troubles for Lukashenko abroad. So how can you not get rid of them once and for all?

When the agents took Protasevich away, passengers on the plane heard his wailing, “I’ll get the death penalty here.” It is unsure if that will happen. A day after the hijacking, Belarusian broadcast a televised clip for half a minute, showing Protasevich with bruises on his forehead. In front of the camera, he claimed to have been treated well; and of course, his actual situation is not optimistic.

The deployment of fighter jets to threaten dissidents is exactly from Putin’s playbook of successive attacks on dissidents. In August last year, Putin’s nemesis, Alexei Navalny, was found unconscious while flying from Siberia to Moscow. After an urgent landing in Omsk, he was transferred from a local hospital to Berlin, where his life was saved. It was later discovered that he was poisoned in his underwear. The two doctors who gave him first-aid immediately died inexplicably. In 2018, Russian spy Sergei Skripal who fled to the U.K., was poisoned by nerve agents, but luckily revived. Be it Lukashenko, Putin, or the whole group of totalitarian dictators, who can unscrupulously regard international law and discipline like they are nothing?

It is because the Western liberal camp has long underestimated and indulged it. The 1989 Revolutions of Eastern Europe concluded with the fall of the Berlin Wall. Both Europe and the U.S. have a consensus that totalitarian dictatorship had since been cast aside by the world and would never be revived. In the first Middle East war in 1991, the precision of the U.S. weapons frightened the totalitarian dictators. Everyone thought that we would be receiving peace dividends for a very long time, until 9/11 dragged the U.S. into the longest war in history. US$2 billion of war expenses went down the drain, yet the U.S. was in so deep that it was unable to extricate itself. These led to the build-up of war-weary public sentiments.

Capitalizing on the public sentiments where nobody wanted to deal with other people’s problems, Trump, who advertised that he would never be the world police anymore, won in the 2016 U.S. general election. On the one hand, he urged Europe, which is intoxicated with advocating love and peace, to fulfill the obligations of NATO members and bear military expenses; and on the other hand, he set to withdraw troops from Europe and Afghanistan. Even before Trump entered the White House, seeing that Europe was complacent, Putin snatched Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Even today, troops are stationed along the border as a threat, to which Europe can do nothing about. At the end of Obama’s term, he boasted a return to the Asia-Pacific, which was almost a boost of confidence for Putin.

The truth laid out before us is that if the U.S. is not assaulted within its borders, it will be difficult to recreate the public sentiments of returning to being world police; such “none-of-my-business” attitude is like an invitation for these totalitarians to test the bottom line of the civilized world. This was true for Crimea, and so was the MiG-29 hijacking. If the 27 European Union member states do not step up their game, they are looking to be the mockery of totalitarians like Putin and Lukashenko. When totalitarians are flexing their muscles, how can the world be peaceful? A world without world police will be a dangerous world.

