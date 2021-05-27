With a mass migration wave surging forward again, leaving for good or staying behind has become the talk of the town. However, it is sad to say that an exchange of views seems to have turned into a quarrel among debaters who lash out at each other. Those who stay behind criticize the emigrants for evading responsibility, while the latter lambaste the former for moral-kidnapping. In a normal society, emigration is simply a personal decision. Now that Hong Kong sees such a relentless dispute over the decision about leaving or staying, it has shown Hong Kong people are disturbed and lost.

According to standard practice, in the process of deliberating on whether a decision is right or wrong, criteria have to be formulated first, then relevant testimonies need to be put forward before a judgement is made. On the current contention over migration, however, I have found quite a number of critics circumvented the entire process before arriving at a conclusion, then pointed the finger at others. Seeing such a significant topic for discussion being argued in such a reckless manner, I doubt if there is an inconvenient truth concealed: in fact, there are a lot of things we do not know.

First and foremost, the criticism of migration by the public is not one-sided, but the necessity of doing so will be taken into consideration. If one is in danger in Hong Kong, most probably one will not be excoriated, or even encouraged to leave. But the reality is that it is barely possible for bystanders to make a judgement impartially about whether one feels the necessity of leaving.

Take for an example someone migrating for the reason that he is worried about the regime settling old scores with him for participating in civil rights movements. Unless his identity is already exposed, he will never take the initiative to tell everybody around why he has to leave. Even if he has departed, he will keep everything he did in the past confidential in order to protect anyone who used to be connected with him. He will even feign that it is not necessary for him to leave so as to distract people from paying attention to his past. As such, in the eyes of onlookers, he would probably look like a coward. Yet, the fact is we do not know his past.

Moreover, we do not know what extend to which one participated in civil rights movements in the past would pose a danger. Half a year ago, who would have imagined that anyone only taking part in primaries would be taken into custody forthwith and denied bail, and that only God knows how many more months they would have to stay in jail before given an opportunity to stand trial to plead not guilty? So, who would have been sure where the redline would be a year later? By the same token, it is not guaranteed that some conduct in the past that does not seem to be dangerous today will not be treacherous tomorrow. If we judge whether one has the necessity of leaving simply by one’s immediate freedom to enter into and exit from Hong Kong, we are overconfident in our capability of grasping the development of the situation

So, if you were told “99 out of 100 that leave the city do not have the necessity of doing so”, the saying would highly probably be put forward on impulse. We do not know how many are in need of leaving in reality. Even if only one who genuinely has the necessity of leaving drops the idea of doing so for suffering such feelings of guilt over migration after listening to the abovementioned criticism, hence encountering unnecessary crackdown, no one is capable of shouldering the responsibility for it. Since we really do not know, we have to admit we are not knowledgeable enough, and bite our tongue so as to steer clear of gratuitous confrontations.

Helping better than lambasting one another

For those who decided to leave, they have to admit they do not know how hard those who decided to stay behind had struggled before coming to terms with themselves. Maybe they had the necessity to leave as well. They just could not but choose to stay for various personal or family reasons. Likewise, they will not shout from the rooftops that they actually had a lot of concern, but the price for leaving was just too high for them to pay. Even if only one among all who stay behind feels hurt by the emigrants who lay the blame on them, it does not tally with the care for “comrades” that has been stressed since the start of the movement. We should not underestimate the quandary those who leave or stay are in.

In fact, any decision about leaving or staying involves a subjective judgement about the upcoming development of the situation. There is always someone believing the situation just could not get any worse, while someone believing it has gone into an endless tailspin. As no one is able to foretell the future, we should stay humble as we have always been rather than reject others’ choice. As compared with the altercation over different ways of battling on, the dispute about leaving or staying seems more like a manifestation of PTSD. As everyone feels uncertain of the future, we are extraordinarily anxious to prove the choice we have made is correct, which has unfortunately turned into denouncement of the choice different from the one we have made.

If we can step back from ourselves, leaving and staying are not mutually exclusive. Having come a long way, Hong Kong has its future placed in the worldwide turbulent situation where Hong Kong and the rest of the globe are going to influence each other in the days to come. Given that the battlefield is not in Hong Kong, no matter where one perseveres at his belief by any means, one is able to contribute to Hong Kong and the world. A perseverant person is respectable, but there is more than one way to persevere on.

Uncertainties give rise to anxiety, yet the way to relieve anxiety is not lambasting each other, but helping one another. We’d better ponder what to do next after having decided to either leave for good or stay behind rather than worry about either staying behind or leaving being tantamount to wasting one’s life. There must be fellow travellers who need help and support both in Hong Kong and overseas: the ones being cracked down on need support, and the ones wandering about abroad need assistance from local communities. We should make every effort to help them out. The value of leaving or staying is not something anyone can gauge, but something we are to proactively work out.

(Leung Kai-chi, current affairs commentator)

