By Fong Yuen

Following Yoshihide Suga, Moon Jae-in was the second head of state to be greeted by Biden with his recent visit. There is no doubt that the U.S. is regarding diplomatic and military affairs of the Indo-Pacific region as core issues of U.S. national strategy.

Prior to this meeting, South Korea had been on the fence on U.S.-Sino relations, and therefore the U.S.-South Korea relationship was not as close as before. With the lack of trust in South Korea, the U.S. has been obviously tipping toward TSMC with chip technology, which placed South Korea’s Samsung in a relatively backward position. The reason for U.S.’ move is the worries that technological secrets would fall into the hands of the CCP through South Korea.

In early April this year, a dual ministerial meeting was held between the U.S. and South Korea. Immediately following the meeting, Moon Jae-in sent his foreign minister to meet with Wang Yi in mainland China. South Korea’s shilly-shally attitude was most visible.

From the standpoint of national interests, South Korea’s moves were totally understandable, yet whether this tightrope walking show is successful is not for the performer to decide.

Some U.S. commentary pointed out that Biden’s administration did not expect Moon Jae-in to follow the footsteps of Yoshihide Suga with the latter’s clear attitude on the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea issues. The two countries are in different situations, and it is not reasonable to expect them to behave the same way. After Moon Jae-in returned to his country, high-level officials from the Blue House immediately issued announced that regarding the situation of the South Korea-U.S. summit, “we are conducting necessary communication with China through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other channels,” and that “China expressed that it understands South Korea’s situation.”

Basically, in this visit from Moon Jae-in, Biden has offered both carrots and sticks; and in response, Moon Jae-in is putting on a polite show. Both sides are staying in their lanes while trying to get closer to each other by putting near interests at the forefront and keeping an eye on the big picture.

Moon Jae-in did not go empty-handed to the U.S. Several major high-tech companies in South Korea have confirmed a large investment of nearly US$40 billion that will be used for the development projects of chips and automobile batteries. The U.S. does not trust the process of the transfer of chip technology, so South Korea is directly investing in the U.S. to ensure the supply of chips in the U.S. while creating jobs at the same time. No wonder in the press conference, Biden asked the executives of the high tech companies to stand up for a round of applause and lots of thanks. This is South Korea’s way to repay the U.S., while offering peace of mind – two birds with one stone.

Satisfied with the high-tech investment from South Korea, Biden has not forgotten to reciprocate using vaccines. The U.S. has promised to help vaccinate 500,000 South Korean soldiers, and will ensure the supply of vaccines to South Korean citizens through a number of pharmaceutical factories. In addition, Moderna has authorized Samsung Biologics to produce vaccines in South Korea. When vaccine supply is still short around the world, this move is an effective way to win South Korea over.

During Moon Jae-in’s visit, Biden also arranged a ceremony at the White House to honor a Korean War veteran, and invited Moon Jae-in to attend the ceremony. Biden wanted to remind Moon Jae-in not to forget the war 70 years ago, and that if it were not for the participation of the United Nations army and General MacArthur landing in Incheon, South Korea would have been subjugated. 70 years later, facing the same military threats from the CCP and North Korea, South Korea should be smarter and not to expect that it would survive without the U.S.

Moon Jae-in played along. He half-knelt before the Korean War veteran and put on a full show.

South Korea is the bridgehead of the U.S. Without South Korea, the U.S. has no foothold in its Asia-Pacific strategy. At the same time, the survival of South Korea is tied to the U.S.’ protection. If the U.S. military stations in South Korea, the U.S.’ THAAD system is the security guarantee for South Korea, which connects the destiny of the two countries. Both sides know this very well, but are simply calculating the specific pros and cons.

South Korea itself is a democratic country. Ideologically, it cannot be leaning towards China. However, South Korea has no choice but to rely on the Chinese market, as well as the CCP’s restraint on the rebellious kid Kim Jong-un. Therefore while South Korea cannot get to close to the CCP, it also cannot be too far away. As such, South Korea is offering sham gestures of politeness while taking it one step at a time. As for the U.S., though desperate, aggressive forcefulness will not suffice, therefore it too, is taking it one step at a time, while adding on. It is a long-term project, one in which as long as South Korea is not fully on the CCP’s side, it is an acceptable outcome.

Despite its valuable geographical location and strong high-tech capabilities, South Koreas military strength is nothing to brag about. Should the U.S. start a war with the CCP in th South China Sea or East China Sea, expecting that South Korea can play any significant role would be farfetched. However, as long as South Korea exists, the U.S. could station its troops. For the CCP, this would be a Damocles’ sword about it head that makes it nervous and uncomfortable. Therefore, when the U.S. offers sticks and carrots, South Korea puts on a polite show, these are standard moves for both countries.

The curtains have been drawn, and the only one who is uncomfortable is the CCP. There have been plenty of discomfort in the past years, and one gets used to it. Yang Jiechi is visiting Russia at the moment. He’s got his own to-do list.

