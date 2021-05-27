Before Joe Biden took office, many thought that he would be soft with China and not be as tough as Donald Trump. Four months after he was sworn in, it has become clear that his foreign policy is a balance of hard and soft tactics rather than a complete reversal of Trump’s. For instance, Biden has inherited Trump’s plan to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. US warships under his command have sailed into the South China Sea and even the Taiwan Strait repeatedly the same way they did in the Trump era. Biden said he planned to build an alliance against China. He has matched his words with actions, ending the US’s tariff war with the EU as soon as he took office, lifting the tariffs on English whisky, and bringing India, Japan, and Australia into the “Quad” alliance. These moves have significantly improved US-EU relations, with the EU’s stance on China becoming gradually aligned with that of the US. As for the EU–China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) vigorously promoted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first round of its negotiations began in Beijing in January 2014. After six years, an agreement was reached on 30th December 2020, which was announced on the same day. As Trump was about to step down as president, observers generally believed that the EU was taking advantage of the timing and ignoring the US’s opposition to the CAI.

But Biden and Antony Blinken, against all expectations, succeeded in transforming EU-US relations and bringing the EU closer to the US in its stance on human rights and the issue of Xinjiang. On 22nd March 2021, the EU, the US, the UK, and Canada issued a statement simultaneously that accused China of allegedly violating human rights in Xinjiang and announced sanctions against several Chinese officials. Outraged, China hit back immediately and snapped countersanctions on some members of the European Parliament, academics and think tanks. China’s ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, said that, “if someone insists on confrontation, we will not give in. Our responsibility is to answer to the Chinese people, so we have no choice but to rise to the challenge until the end.”

As China-EU relations deteriorated, on 20th May the European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a motion to suspend the deliberation on and approval of the CAI by 599 to 30, with 58 abstentions, until China lifted sanctions against members of the European Parliament. While it was a non-binding resolution, it is almost impossible for EU countries to sidestep the resolution since they value the democratic process. Furthermore, as Merkel is about to step down, Germany will no longer play a role behind closed doors. So, the deal will remain shelved until China takes the initiative to make concessions. Wouldn’t it be a humiliation for China? Some members of the European Parliament have even claimed that China is nothing but “a paper tiger”, while Europe is not a “little rabbit”, since China imports 40% of its high-tech products from Europe.

How will China respond to Biden’s policy of alliances? On the one hand, the Taliban in Afghanistan has become a threat to Xinjiang due to the withdrawal of US troops, which worries Wang Yi. On the other hand, China has yet to gain an advantage in its war of sanctions with the EU, so China is fighting diplomatic wars on multiple fronts. Over the past decade, it has been said that Beijing wants Hong Kong to handle things properly itself without causing the central government trouble. What was unexpected was that a “grey swan” would come out of nowhere and landed on Albert Road in 2019, opening a Pandora’s Box. Hong Kong became a global issue, deeply troubling the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With that in mind, will it be in accord with the central government’s overall policy if she is reelected?

(Zuo Ding-shan, columnist)

