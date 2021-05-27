The CCP’s preparations for the celebration of its centenary are at full throttle. This has engendered a cornucopia of new ideas coming from all walks of life, some of which are truly amusing. The China Funeral Association, for instance, is organizing a photography contest to “celebrate a grand occasion of the industry”, while a Buddhist institute has organized a speech competition on “toeing the party line”. The CCP is indeed true to its atheist ideology and scorns all taboos. Were it not the case, how could it have tolerated its centenary being the cause for celebration of the funeral industry and allowed monks to hold religious rites for the occasion?

In an announcement made by the China Funeral Association, it said that as the CCP’s centenary was approaching, the association was organizing a photography contest on the theme of “Celebration of a great occasion of the industry and salute to the CCP on its centenary” so as to give a presentation on the industry and inculcate political passions (i.e., a love of the CCP, the country and their posts), respect for their profession, and enthusiasm about what they do in their practitioners. This is a brand-new way to celebrate the CCP’s centenary, said the association.

However, does the centenary of the CCP have anything to do with the funeral industry? That’s why some KOLs have called it an “absurd” idea. Gao Yu, a renowned reporter from Beijing, mentioned on Twitter the time when the Red Guards were prowling the streets to “tear down the four old things” at the beginning of the Cultural Revolution. Tong Sheng He Shoe and Hat Shop, a well-established brand at Wangfujing, wasted no time in changing its name to “The East is Red Shoe and Hat Shop”. But it was that particular move that caused the Red Guards to sabotage the shop. The Red Guards’ rationale was that “‘The East is Red’ is a phrase reserved for Chairman Mao, the great leader. How dare you use it on a shop that sells worn-out hats!”

With that in mind, the China Funeral Association’s celebration of a “great occasion for the industry” at a time of the CCP’s centenary is not only ridiculous, but also comparable to the case of Tong Sheng He, and this calls for a treatment of the “Six Articles of Public Security”.

The term “Six Articles of Public Security” refers to the “Several Provisions concerning the Strengthening of Public Security Work in the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution” promulgated by the Central Committee of the CCP and the State Council on 13th January 1967. The second of the six articles was the “crime of malicious attacks”: “Anyone mailing anonymous letters against the revolution, posting or distributing leaflets against the revolution secretly or publicly, and writing or shouting slogans against the revolution in order to smear the great leader Chairman Mao and his close comrade Lin Biao has committed a counter-revolutionary act and should be punished in accordance with the law”. The “Six Articles of Public Security” were repealed in 1979 together with the crime of malicious attacks. However, in the new era of Xi Jinping, a new crime of “improper discussion of the Central Committee of the CCP” was created, which is seen as a modern version of the old crime.

As for the Buddhist College of Minnan, which held a speech competition on “Learning the History of the CCP, Praising the grace of the CCP and Toeing the Line of the CCP”, it is itself an institute steeped in history. The Buddhist institute was founded at South Putuo Temple in Xiamen in the year of 1925. According to its website, “At 8 o’clock on the morning of the first of May, the Buddhist College of Minnan held a speech competition on the topic of ‘Learning the History of the CCP, Praising the grace of the CCP and Toeing the Line of the CCP’. More than 700 teachers and students gathered in the lecture hall to sing the praises of the party’s splendid journey and remarkable achievements.”

Unification of religious teachings

The monks did produce a treasure trove of brilliant speeches. Master Zhenbin, who won first prize, expatiated on the topic of “There would be no new China without the Communist Party” and avowed that “young Buddhist monks should support the CCP with unwavering determination.” If Zhenbin had not been awarded first prize for such a speech, those in charge of the institute would have to wallow in shame. The topics of other prize-winning speeches include: “To the Chinese people, the CCP is the Bodhisattva” and “Never forget the original intention and the grace of the CCP”. Lend an ear to these flowery flourishes: “Centuries go by like a drop of water in the long river of history, but they are the condensation of the arduous struggles and outstanding achievements of the CCP.” “As time wears on, you, carved by your unsurpassed hardships, cut a graceful figure. The trials and tribulations engraved on your face bear witness to a weather-beaten journey you have been through.” Some netizens have joked that, by organizing such a religious service for the CCP, was the Buddhist College trying to guide the CCP’s dead soul to nirvana when the party is about to celebrate its centenary?

Under the CCP’s United Front strategy, the seven national religious organizations of the five major religions (namely the Buddhist Association of China, the Taoist Association of China, the China Islamic Association, the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CCPA), the Bishops Conference of Catholic Church in China (BCCCC), the China Christian Council, and the National Committee of Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches in China) are second only in status to the eight major democratic parties (namely the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the China Democratic League, the China National Democratic Construction Association, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, the Chinese Peasants’ and Workers’ Democratic Party, the China Zhi Gong Party, the Jiu San Society and the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League). These religious groups learn the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CCP, the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CCP, and the history of the CCP as enthusiastically as the democratic parties do. The speech contest at the Buddhist College of Minnan was just an example of religious groups brushing up on CCP history.

Furthermore, Xinhua News Agency, a state media outlet, reported on 12th April that all national religious groups, as well as the Young Men’s Christian Association of China and the Young Women’s Christian Association of China, had announced a joint initiative about education on the theme of on “Loving the Party, Loving the Country and Loving Socialism”. Learning activities would be organized in China’s religious system on the “Four Histories”, namely the history of the CCP, the history of New China, the history of reform and opening up, and the history of socialism.

As early as March 25, the CCPA and the BCCCC had convened a learning session on the history of the CCP. Tian Yueyang, Director of the Research Office of the CCPA as well as a party branch secretary, was the keynote speaker. He gave a lecture titled “Brilliance achieved on a hundred-year journey: celebrating the party’s birthday, learning party history, being grateful for the party’s grace, adhering to the original intention, and shouldering the mission”. Indeed, it is by the grace of the CCP that the differences in history between Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Christianity in China have blurred, and their teachings have been unified into one central tenet: listening to the CCP and following the CCP. While the CCP has yet to achieve the unification of China’s territory, it has brought about the unification of religions.

(Lau Juk, freelance writer)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play