The other day, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau released its consultation conclusions on the legislative proposals to amend the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance. Based on the name of the ordinance alone, one can hardly imagine the proposals are meant to target transactions of virtual assets and precious metals and gemstones.

But if you think the proposals are really about anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, well, you are probably too young. To counter money laundering and terrorist financing, you only have to know your clients and do customer due diligence. The proposals come with a requirement, whereby licensed virtual asset service providers can only offer services to “professional investors”, which refer to individuals with an investment portfolio of no less than $8 million. So, does that mean people engaging in money laundering and terrorist financing are all retail investors?

According to the consultation conclusions, over 40 percent of the submissions consider that retail investors should be allowed to participate in the trading activities of virtual asset exchange. But the bureau does not say whether the remaining less than 60 percent of submissions are against the idea or have no opinion. Of course, public opinions may not matter that much, because the bureau believes the technical complexity, risks and price volatility of virtual assets are different from those of traditional financial products, and to protect investors, it is necessary to prevent virtual asset risks. But would a retiree who buys stocks just to earn the dividends possibly know the technical complexity of virtual assets better than the average IT geek? On the other hand, biotechnology companies that have yet to have any revenue are allowed to be listed publicly. Is that because biotechnology is technically simple, or is it because these companies face lower risks and smaller price fluctuations than traditional financial products?

“Having money means being professional. What sort of rule is that?” my girlfriend asked. I shook my head and said: “An investment portfolio of $8 million means $8 million in cash, deposit, stocks, funds or bonds.” She said: “So with all that, one necessarily knows how to speculate on cryptocurrencies then?” I said seriously: “Well, I also want to ask the Treasury Bureau: if the law is passed, am I still eligible to trade in a licensed exchange if my investment portfolio consists of a little more than 100 bitcoins?”

(Kevin K. Tsui, Associate Professor, John E. Walker Department of Economics, Clemson University)

