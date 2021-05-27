When I was picking up the phone, I jittered. Not a close friend of hers, I really had no idea how to console her. Calling to mind the fact she had to get a limb amputated, I felt numbness in my legs, and kept shivering ceaselessly.

Budding, she has been writing and directing plays, teaching, and living humbly for her dream. A few years ago, when we made preparations for a concert on civil education, we invited her to be the MC. To my surprise, she had a silver tongue and social conscience.

With the coronavirus epidemic raging across the city, a large number of performances had been called off. I had been concerned how an artiste like her could weather the storm. Then, I learned that she suffered a stroke and was sent to hospital. Her worsening kidney failure and obstructed blood circulation eventually led to limbs necrosis. Since no visit was allowed in hospitals under the epidemic conditions, we could only send our regards to her over the phone. But what could we say in front of such a tragedy?

Facing tribulations positively

Beyond all expectations, she told me pleasingly and impressively the books I had introduced on my YouTube channel named Kin Man’s Study (健民書房) on the other side of the phone: which one could calm her down, and which one was elusive. “Nothing else can help me out like reading does,” noted she in an unrecognizable voice. Her voice sounded unsophisticated, more like a child’s, seemingly because of the stroke.

She said she was sick at heart when she learned I was sentenced to jail. I said lying in prison was negligible as compared with the tribulations she was facing. “No, it’s not like that. What you endured was not just!” she said flatly. “But quite a large number of people will ask why they are chosen when they suffer from illness. Don’t you think God is not fair to you?” I couldn’t help asking. “I have never made this inquiry. Maybe it’s because I have a mentally handicapped family member at home who is not even able to express how he feels. Being eloquent, I dare not say God is unfair to me.” She paused for a while and said: “I have to express my gratitude instead… Since I was a child, I have been nobody at home. So, I have never felt their love. Now that I am suffering from this disease, they are taking exceptionally good care of me, which touches me a lot.”

Knowing that she was facing the adversity with such a positive attitude, I talked with her without reservation about human bodies being doomed to decay – irrespective of whether some suffer from it in their 60s or 70s, or some have their organs malfunction in their early age, the difference between them is of trifling importance in eternity. Even in this mortal world, a person being able to live for 40 or 50 years was not bad at all a century ago. While life expectancy is relative, how to live life to the fullest is the crux of the matter.

Laughing her head off, she said she might live a longer life than Camus did. I said in response that even if Camus had not been killed in that traffic accident, tuberculosis would not have allowed of him living a long life. However, both of us believe that Camus had his life over without remorse for he had created those timeless works. “What do you want to do most?” I asked her in earnest. “I want to put down the experience of this painful illness in the hope that people would appreciate God makes wonderful arrangements even when one is in a predicament. Besides, as this plague is like an apocalypse befalling, and the government is keen on taking advantage of the crisis to reshape the way the people think, I’d like to write a prophetic novel like Animal Farm.” I knew she had a cherished desire to travel abroad once together with her parents who had already made up.

Contemplating for quite a while after the conversation with her over the phone, I went to the bookshelves, grabbing the book The Happiest Man on Earth: The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor, which is about a survivor from a Nazi concentration camp considering himself the happiest person on earth. The torments the protagonist had been through was inconceivable, which makes one believe death could be a kind of relief. Even on the verge of nervous breakdown, he still kept a saying in mind: “There is hope as long as one is alive; one can live on as long as there is hope”.

Best moments: family members helping each other when all are in humble circumstances

Seeing human kindheartedness and feeling care from relatives and friends is where his hope lies – the Frenchmen risking danger to hide the Jews, the Czech women throwing bread to the refugees crowding in the train, the German soldiers who had conscience giving him food, and even assisting him in escaping, an intimate friend of his in the concentration camp badly bruised from flogging for sending hot soup to the protagonist lying in his sickbed. Also, he could not forget that when his father and he run for their lives, the former still lent a helping hand to the women and children next to them. Looking back on his entire life, he said the best moments he ever had were the times he spent with his family in the attic of a house in Belgium. Though it was crowded, and they were worried about being discovered by Nazis, he felt the sweetness of family members helping each other when all are in humble circumstances.

It is scarcely possible for anyone of us to avoid being embroiled in tribulations one way or another, be it for personal or political reasons. The point is, however, whether we are able to find out where the hope lies.

(Chan Kin-man is one of the founders of Occupy Central with Love and Peace Campaign)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play