Dear Readers,

It has been a long time since the Hong Kong music industry has seen something fresh and exciting. The rising popularity of Cantopop boy groups MIRROR and ERROR has been described as a change of generation in the mass media and performing arts industry, demonstrating impressive and remarkable energy and creativity both behind the scenes and on stage.

Innovative ideas from young people are invaluable. MIRROR and ERROR, as well as countless future stars, can emerge because young people refuse to play by the rules and are not content to live off past glory. Apple Daily is no different, so we are constantly pushing ourselves to find new creative ways to innovate ourselves. We listened to our readers and subscribers and have gone back to our original intention through the launch of the new Apple Daily mobile news app, hoping to bring an easier and more convenient viewing experience to everyone. “930 Apple Daily News Report,” which has been launched for six months, is a brand new attempt in response to our readers’ suggestions, and the number of viewers continues to grow, which is extremely encouraging.

Apple Daily celebrates its 26th anniversary this year. The editorial on the first day of publication was entitled “We belong to Hong Kong,” which stressed that “We want to be a newspaper for the people of Hong Kong.” This is the aspiration that the founder, Mr. Jimmy Lai and those who started the newspaper back then had for Apple Daily and for themselves. After a quarter of a century later, Apple Daily is still the newspaper of the people of Hong Kong. It also wants to be the newspaper with which Hong Kong people identify, connecting Hong Kong people’s identity across various media, platforms and regions. Moreover, Apple Daily has hosted “The Kongest Film Awards,” and produced a new program “This is the Real History of Hong Kong,” using culture and history as the coordinates of Hong Kong people’s identity.

The great perseverance displayed by our founder, Mr. Jimmy Lai, at the time of the launch of Apple Daily, is still very much intact. We have overcome all difficulties to launch an English platform to serve our overseas English-speaking readership with first-hand information on the lives of Hong Kong people in addition to news agencies and mainstream foreign media. With the launch of Apple Daily North America, we have invested resources to form an editorial team to produce original content in the hope that it will resonate with local readers.

Is the National Security Law the biggest crisis for Apple Daily? There is no doubt that the “invisible red line” is ubiquitous and there will continue to be more and more laws to restrict the freedom of the press and suppress the media. Thus, Hong Kong’s civil society and the media will have to endure a long period of darkness. In spite of the harsh times, Apple Daily’s reporters firmly stood their ground and received three prestigious awards in this year’s 25th Human Rights Press Awards for their coverage of the “COVID-19 in Wuhan series,” “Three months of silence following the enactment of the National Security Law series,” and “Exposing the Hong Kong government’s conspiracy to send the 12 Hongkongers to China.” Apple Daily’s “Police Unauthorized Construction Report” also won the “Print and Internet Media Group” award of this year’s Jin Yaoru Press Freedom Award. Just as Mr. Jimmy Lai said in his earlier letter to his Apple Daily colleagues, “The epoch has fallen before us, but it is time for us to stand tall.”

Dear readers, please look back at the editorial on Apple Daily’s first day of publication: “As long as readers choose us, support our journalism, and agree with our position, then no matter how strong the pressure becomes, we will be able to stand tall. It is true, we want the support of our readers, not the support of any forces. As long as we do our part, we are confident that our discerning readers will give us their support.”

There will be light at the end of the tunnel. Please subscribe to support Apple Daily and let us move forward together towards that light.

(Law Wai-kwong, Editor-in-Chief of Apple Daily）

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

