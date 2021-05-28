Last night, there was the super blood moon and lunar eclipse. Did our brothers and sisters inside the wall manage to catch a glimpse of that? As we looked up at the sky yesterday, we hoped the moonlight would light up your dreams and warm your hearts. There is a place in our hearts that preserves some memories that will never fade. We haven’t forgotten you. In a letter to Agnes Chow, a reader reminded other people in the same boat to persevere.

Walk together into the unknown future

Agnes Chow,

I am a retired social worker. I was fortunate enough to have crossed paths with you and other young people from Demosistō in several demonstrations in the past and also at your street booth. Those encounters reignited my hope for a democratic society. Today, however, Hong Kong has unfortunately entered an era of retrogression of democracy and freedoms. It is an age of deliberately confusing right and wrong. Once again, I feel lost and disappointed. I cannot imagine how Hong Kong will become in five or 10 years, but one thing for sure is that I am not alone. With other like-minded people, I will uphold our way of living.

Based on my shallow understanding of the prison system in Hong Kong, you will complete your 10-month sentence by July at the earliest. I wonder if you are worried about the change. Getting back your freedom and returning to society is a delightful thing, but that could also be challenging when you have lived a monotonous life inside the wall for some time. You might feel anxious, worrying how the world out there has changed, and how you are to face the future and all kinds of uncertainty. You should start to prepare yourself for getting back your freedom. Although you are very young, your experience in life and your drive are the assets that will help you overcome all sorts of challenges. Many Hongkongers are walking with you, accompanying you to head into the unknown future!

I’m an old man. Our generation owes you young people a lot. For the rest of my life, I will uphold the ideal you and I share, which is to hope for a Hong Kong that values the voices of the people. We will continue to support and care about you idealistic young people who have given so much to Hong Kong.

An old man

May 2021

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play