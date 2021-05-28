It is always said “investment in education is investment in the future”. What about the future of Hong Kong education?

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union (HKPTU) made public the results of a survey early this month, which shows 40% of teachers in Hong Kong were inclined to quit teaching, and 20% among them had concrete plan to leave the city for good. This upshot is concerning. For one thing, people are concerned about teachers resigning in droves; for another, it has drawn in relentless criticism from various pro-establishment figures, organizations and media for days. Arguing the point pretty much in the same vein, they queried if the survey has shown the real situation of the education sector, and even accused HKPTU of “fabricating the figures”, and engaging in “fear-mongering”. It is too bad that their argument does not hold water, hence showing they dread responding directly to the discontent among teachers and have no interest in improving the education for the future of Hong Kong.

This survey was conducted via an online questionnaire that was sent by email to all HKPTU members working in various primary, secondary and special schools, and kindergartens. With repeated replies deducted, the survey received in total 1,178 effective responses. The sample size of standard citywide polls is between 500 and 1,000 people; though this survey involved only teachers from elementary education, it received more than 1,000 responses, which is not a small number at all as it is expressed as a percentage. Besides, thanks to the support from fellow workers and HKPTU members’ representatives, the majority of fellow workers have joined the HKPTU as members, which has enabled surveys conducted by HKPTU to cover various districts and types of schools, hence making them valuable references. What’s more, as local teachers, irrespective of what walk of life they are in and what political views they hold fast to, have always been welcomed to join the HKPTU without screening in advance, the organization is authentically “broadly representative”.

The pro-establishment camp places great importance on the results of the survey, as evidenced by the fact that on the very day the results were announced, some of them could not wait to put forward their query about it, and in the following days, the pro-CCP newspapers followed up on end. What they wanted to achieve is to bring the education sector and general public around to their point of view that teachers resigning in droves and the mass migration wave are simply fictional. To put it bluntly, they wanted to stop the sun from rising by sending all roosters for slaughter. However, I believe teachers on the front line know the truth pretty well. Recently, some teachers have been chatting about advertisements for recruitment of teachers being more than last year, and a school having quite a number of openings. A principal even stated clearly that he anticipated a bunch of colleagues inclined to quit and emigrate. He understood the decision made by his co-workers and hoped they would inform the school as early as they could so that the school could get well prepared ahead of time. That is exactly why HKPTU conducted the survey. We hoped the entire education sector would grasp the situation of teachers’ resignations so that they could make better preparations. Worrying that a continual brain drain would impact education quality and schools’ planning badly, we aspired to show the genuine situation of the education sector. The so-called accusation of engaging in “fear-mongering” is sheerly ungrounded and nonsensically vexatious.

Pro-establishment camp puts politics in command

Teachers hired by aided schools are duty bound to honor the 3 months’ notice. So, those who are inclined to leave office effectively after this school term will have to send in their resignation letters by the end of this month. The real resignation figure will be clear as daylight by then. This survey shows that 8-11% of teachers were inclined to leave their posts by the end of this school term. Since the Education Bureau have always had statistics of the total number of teachers and turnover rate, as long as it makes a frank statement without reservations about the figures concerned, readers are able to analyze them by themselves to see if the survey conducted by the HKPTU is a valuable reference. Actually, not only do teachers plan to leave Hong Kong, some among friends and relatives of readers also map out their emigration plans, or have even left already. Who can the pro-establishment camp, who declaim against the figures of the survey, fool in reality?

One of the objectives of the survey is to understand why teachers wanted to quit teaching. 70% of those inclined to quit pointed out that “the mounting political pressure” was one of the main reasons. Some critics queried why HKPTU did not clearly elaborate what the “political pressure” referred to. In fact, in another survey conducted by HKPTU as early as in June last year, it was shown that more than 90% of teachers indicated that the political pressure on the education sector mainly came from the Education Bureau, government, pro-establishment camp and organizations, and official bodies and media on the mainland. In the survey this time, some teachers stated outright that they chose to leave mainly because of “the political struggles against the education sector by some organizations and figures, and the blame imputed to teachers at every turn”. HKPTU did the survey in order to show what teachers think, which, however, has driven in criticism from the pro-establishment camp. Isn’t the attitude adopted by the pro-establishment camp of putting politics in command and turning a deaf ear to opinions exactly the “political pressure” that teachers are being worried about?

Back to the subject matter of this opinion piece: “investment in education is investment in the future”. Last week, the government suddenly called a halt to an application by a secondary school for appropriate funds to refurbish its campus. It was reported that some pro-establishment legislators were discontent with the principal having declared his stance on social issues, so they did not support the refurbishment project. Did any pro-establishment lawmaker resort to blackmail with the investment in education for divergence in political stance? These pro-establishment councilors had better give a clear account of it or else it is pointless for them to ask again what the “political pressure” referred to.

（Fung Wai-wah, President of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union）

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play