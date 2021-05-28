In recent days, the former and incumbent Chief Executive have made challenging remarks to one another through thin air. Condescending to comment on the administration of the current government, Leung Chun-ying, Vice-Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has spared no effort fulfilling his civil responsibility with his love for Hong Kong that even outshines the sun and the moon. Asked if she wanted to make any response to what Leung put forward, incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said: a lot of people express their opinions at any moment, and there have been a lot of KOLs recently, so I won’t comment on them one by one… While everyone is busy passing the popcorn, a few words in the recent remarks made by KOL Leung is really worthy of comment. He mentioned “boosting inoculations” on his Facebook page, saying that “those who refuse to get vaccinated should pay the price”, and concluding with the words “We can’t take a laissez-faire attitude”.

As far as I remember, the words are very often used by Mr. Leung. Rummaging through database of newspaper clippings, one will find that over the past three years, he has juxtaposed “objection to electronic cigarette” with “anti-secession”, noting that “we can’t take a laissez-faire attitude” in the name of freedom; he has mentioned Chief Executive election twice, accusing those proposing “civil nomination” of engaging in “decentralization”, so “we can’t take a laissez-faire attitude”.

The latest one can be found on a post on his Facebook page that criticizes the vaccination measures launched by the current government for being erroneous: enticing citizens to get inoculated with the possibility of “reopening the border” is futile, for the majority of Hong Kong people seldom travel to the mainland; it will even “encourage the bunch of people who do not want to see the dealings and contact between Hong Kong and the mainland get back to normal to keep on boycotting vaccination”. So, he said “”those who refuse to get vaccinated should pay the price, and it can be done by stipulating that those who go for vaccination after deadline should pay the full price… Like other preventive regulations against the plague, we can’t take a laissez-faire attitude towards whether citizens go for vaccination or not”.

Unrealistic, ruthless and insidious

Arguably subject to interpretation, the words can also be found in commentaries in quite a number of party-run newspapers. Every time I run into them, I have a weird feeling. Why? Staring at the words and pondering over them, you will crack the reason that it connotes three different implications: 1, whenever there is a problem, the opposite side should take full responsibility; 2, Hong Kong people have to be governed; 3, I am empowered to govern you.

There are many reasons for the low percentage of vaccinated people. One of them is that the people do not trust the government: with new sorrows piled on old hatred, it’s a long story. If there are really citizens boycotting vaccination, the people at the helm should reflect upon why that happens. Why is Carrie Lam still given zero mark by 40% of the citizens in polls today? It is an indisputable fact that the high-ranking officials in the government headquarters are wanting in legitimacy and the ability to be inspiring and persuasive. Yet, they are still haughty and cocky, cracking down on a large number of people in the name of national security. With absolute power at hands, they have never made any move to rebuild people’s trust. Instead, they have asked the citizens to be cooperative time and again, and felt good about themselves. All of them are sleepwalking in a wonderland. Let’s talk about fighting the disease: It is ruthless of them to quarantine an entire building for one infected case and provide those segregated with disgusting food; it is insidious of them to allow of theme parks crowded with vacationers, several thousands of people left high and dry on a cruise liner, a commotion created by ten thousands of people at a concert, all beachgoers taking off their masks, while the regulation of max four people in group gatherings is not relaxed, outdoor demonstration prohibited, yelling on the streets banned, the candlelight of the June 4 vigil put out. As everyone can see the government is unrealistic, ruthless and insidious, how can it shirk the responsibility for losing people’s trust in it? They have even tried squaring the circle, coercing the citizens into getting vaccinated. “We can’t take a laissez-faire attitude”, can we?

Whenever “We can’t take a laissez-faire attitude” is mentioned, the subtext is you are way freer than you are supposed to be. There has always been freedom in Hong Kong or else there would not have been a considerable number of capitalists, academics, bookmen and plebs coming to Hong Kong in droves to seek after freedom in such a tiny place in the ’50s and ’60s. Freedom is the cornerstone and core value of Hong Kong. When did it become an issue? When the bigwigs reneged on promises on end, extending the Basic Law, when the people howled with rage and displeased the bigwigs, it’s time you had been way freer than you are supposed to be.

The ones who spit out “We can’t take a laissez-faire attitude” always keep aloof and alienate themselves from common people, insinuating that they have the authority and prestige. However, on what ground can they do so? A Chief Executive elected by about one thousand people plus a legislature where dissent has already been exterminated are not necessarily morally empowered. Their authority and prestige are founded only on guns and water cannons wielded by those who claim to be serving Hong Kong with honor, duty and loyalty, and sometimes visit unlicensed massage parlors, as well as novel legal weapons with frequently renewed, competent government attorneys, powerful national security bodies, and the coffers contributed to by taxpayers.

It took only a few weeks for the rubber-stamp LegCo to get itself neutered without a hitch, “perfect” the electoral system, compress the voice of the masses into that of the minority. Now that the ones titled “patriots” have monopolized the legislature and had resources of legal weapons in hand, the immaculately dressed loyal patriots are able to yell stridently with frowning brows and glaring eyes: “If you break the law, you literally break the law”. Talking in high-sounding tone, they can raise the legal weapons and get in the cross hairs the media, teachers, various professions that are still enjoying freedom, the plebs that are not yet reconciled to being subservient, the ones who have been persevering on. We can’t take a laissez-faire attitude.

（Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist）

