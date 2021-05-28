Health authorities in North America have lowered the minimum age for COVID-19 inoculation to 12. Plans are afoot to get their young teens injected primarily in schools. Hong Kong officials are still reviewing the scientific data, but they know deep down this may as well be the best shot for them to boost the poor local pick-up rate.

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the expanded use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds two weeks ago. Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, said that it was conceivable for middle schools and high schools in the US to be completely mask-free in the fall.

In Canada, the Health and Education Ministers has already rolled out the program for the youngsters. Parental consent is required only for those aged between 12 and 13. Those aged 14 or above can decide on their own whether to take the jabs. A school-based injection program will begin in June. Second doses are expected to be administered by the end of August in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

There is no major obstacle to prevent Hong Kong from coming up with a similar action plan. We have about 330,000 secondary school students. If the government gets it right, this could be a golden opportunity to make up for some of its tactical mistakes alone the way.

The authorities, for example, told the business sector last month that out-reaching teams could be dispatched to administer the jabs on location if a company could gather over 300 participants at a time. The threshold was immediately rejected as impractical. A business operation can hardly redeploy its human resources to let several hundred staff on duty to gather under one roof to wait for the shots. They also have to make allowances for after-effects on some of the participants. In any case, employers are not in a position to instruct employees to take the jabs. It is a tall order to gather at least 300 people for the vaccines.

Several weeks later, the government bowed to the realities and lowered the bar by two-thirds. By then those who were really eager for the jabs had already got their doses through other means. On May 18, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen generated some publicity out of Deloitte China, 170 staff members of which had taken part in the outreach service. However, press enquiries about how many others had taken advantage of the scheme have remained unanswered.

There are 506 secondary schools in Hong Kong. Their students are a captive audience. Outreach teams will have no difficulty getting access to the schools.

More importantly, an intensive education campaign can be mounted for the students after their final examinations in June on the science behind the vaccines. Medical experts have had a hard time explaining to the general public through the mass media why the vaccines’ benefits far outweigh the risk of after-effects.

The schools provide a much better setting for professionals to explain concepts, answer questions and address concerns in person. Students can be converted into agents of change for their own families. After all, there have been successful social marketing campaigns in which students are empowered to convince their parents to adopt healthy behaviors such as giving up smoking, adopting a healthier diet and doing more exercises.

At a press conference last weekend, Centre for Health Protection’s Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan described vaccination as the ultimate measure against the coronavirus. She moaned, “I don’t understand what people are waiting for?”

Part of the answer lies in her boss, Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee. On May 5, Chan told the Legislative Council that the government was considering purchasing a next generation of vaccines which will be more effective against mutant strains. She was referring to a new round of COVID immunization next year. Whether, how and with what that next vaccination program would take place are all conjecture at this stage.

Chan’s statement has fortified the sceptics’ wait-and-see attitude. Some of those who do not see an urgent need to get vaccinated would not mind holding back for a more protective dose.

When a student comes home with a consent form, she might as well explain to her parents why waiting for a better vaccine is an excuse for inaction rather than a rational health strategy.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

