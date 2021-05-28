By Li Ping

A piece of news that has been widely circulated in Guangdong might come as a huge comfort to former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying. The rumor claimed that after Jun. 9, the first dose of the Covid vaccine will no longer be free. Following that, the vaccination sites in Guangzhou and Shenzhen have seen long queues in these two days. In Shenzhen, some people queued for three and a half hours before they could receive the second shot. Shouldn’t Leung Chun-ying, who advocated for charging Hongkongers for the vaccines after a deadline, feel good about his foresight? Sadly, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission dismissed the rumors: No more first doses after Jun. 9? False. No more free Covid vaccine after Jun. 9? False.

The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission explained that the plan is for Guangzhou to finish getting the first shots in by Jun. 9, and to begin the second dose for people who have received their first shot between Jun. 10 and Jun. 30. In July, the vaccination of the first and second doses will continue. “Those who have not yet received the first dose have nothing to worry about.” The Commission stressed that the current inactivated vaccines are free for everyone, and individuals do not have to bear the cost of production and vaccination. Responding to inquiries from the media, the National Health Commission confirmed the busting of rumors by Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, and emphasized that, “with the knowledge and willingness of the residents, the cost of vaccination will be shared by the medical insurance fund and finance.”

Wonder if Leung Chun-ying is disappointed that the rumors were refuted by the mainland Health Commission? At 66, Leung Chun-ying has entered the ranks of elderly people, as commonly defined in Hong Kong. Although he is regarded as a keyboard fighter or key opinion leader (KOL), frequently participates in politics, yet as the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, he should embody the spirit of “live and learn”. In particular, why not consider going to the Greater Bay Area (GBA), where he has a special liking, to learn? This way, he would not be making policy recommendations that neither respond to the sentiments and opinions of the people in Hong Kong, nor conform to the spirit of the central government, just as how cities like Guangzhou and Shenzhen do it.

Since March the mainland has been promoting large-scale vaccination heavily. When the citizens were not too enthusiastic in the beginning, the leaders of various provinces and cities set an example by taking the lead in getting vaccinated. Government agencies, large state-owned enterprises also urge employees to get the jab, which led to a whole patriotic vaccination campaign. However, according to the public reports by state media, there is no record of central leaders receiving the jab. Among the vice-chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from Hong Kong and Macao, Edmund Ho was the first one to get the vaccine on Jan. 25 in Zhuhai. Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying received their first shots on Feb. 26 in Hong Kong.

As soon as vaccination became a patriotic campaign in the mainland, the rate of vaccination surged rapidly. By early April, only 167 million doses were administered, but by May 26, there had been 567 million doses. Seeing that Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is behind, it was probably out of his patriotism for the party and the country that Leung Chun-ying suggested, “those who still refuse to take the jab must pay. For example, those who get the jab after a deadline must pay the full price.” He even declared sternly, “whether people get vaccinated is like other anti-epidemic measures – it is not up to them.”

Leung Chun-ying received both jabs himself. It is great for him to set an example. However, do forcing people to get the jab and setting a deadline to charge a fee comply with Xi Jinping’s instructions? Whenever the other leaders of provinces and cities get the jab or inspect vaccination sites, they always emphasize, “the free universal vaccination of the Covid vaccine is a major decision made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. This embodies the people-centered development ideology and exemplifies the superiority of the leadership of the CCP and socialist system with Chinese characteristics.” By demanding to set a deadline to charge people, is Leung Chun-ying denying the “major decision made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core?”

Judging from this, Carrie Lam, who did not comment on Leung Chun-ying’s proposal, is doing better than Leung Chun-ying in her attitude of following Xi Jinping. What she ignores is all of the suggestions from KOL and public opinion, which does not necessarily target Leung Chun-ying. However, on the insistence of free vaccination for the people and not set up deadlines and charges, she is indeed more in line with the spirit of the imperial decree. Leung Chun-ying, on the other hand, must study harder to catch up in his preparation for the next round of the chief executive election.

