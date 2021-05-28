Two years ago, an NGO proposed that I research and write a report on Xinjiang related disinformation, critically assessing (1) the Chinese government’s disinformation campaign about its ongoing crimes as well as (2) overseas sympathizers’ promotion of such disinformation.

In the end, I did not proceed with this project: my feeling at the time was that such work risked drawing undue attention to marginal theories that were not even worth acknowledging, insofar as no reasonable person would take them seriously.

I have thus been extremely disappointed to watch in recent years as such disinformation has not only occupied ever more space on Twitter, but has also appallingly begun to find safe haven in some corners of China-focused academia.

I continue to be of the opinion that such nonsense is best ignored, and if not ignored then at least mocked unforgivingly. Yet I am also of two minds on this matter, as the open denial of extreme suffering on a mass scale by people of influence who should know better is not in any way funny, and at this point also cannot simply be ignored.

What, then, is one to do?

I have decided to use this week’s column to develop an initial typology of denialist arguments. With this handy typology, the next time that one encounters such bad-faith interlocutors, one can respond by simply calling out the argument type and then stepping away to engage in more productive activities.

“Just asking questions,” AKA the sealion

Chengxin Pan of Deakin University has been a true pioneer in this field, always claiming to just have a few questions because, according to his detective work, some camps sites listed in an ASPI report were not camps…. as if Baidu Maps is going to openly list a concentration camp? Presumably the absence of Yelp reviews at Auschwitz also raises serious questions about the Holocaust.

Even after the errors in his map reading were pointed out patiently by researchers in a Twitter exchange, Pan continued to raise questions. Such endless questioning raises doubts about the doubts initially posed: is this in fact an attempt to exchange knowledge, just asking questions? Or is it in a conscious attempt to sow doubt about atrocities that one wishes to deny?

Mass detention and genocide by their very nature make the appeal to direct witnesses impossible. As Jean-Francois Lyotard explains in his analysis of Holocaust denial in The Differend, the demand for testimony from a direct witness to the gas chambers presents an irresolvable impossibility because those who saw the chambers are precisely as a result of this seeing not alive to speak to us.

Researchers investigating crimes against humanity are thus frequently forced to rely on alternate and even indirect sources, such as government reports, satellite imagery, or procurement documents.

Such sources provide definitive evidence of unfolding crimes against humanity, as we can see for example in the Xinjiang Documentation Project, research produced in recent years by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and the work of other regional specialists in academia. Yet we can also see from the discussion around Xinjiang today that questioning these types of sources, such as satellite imagery, somehow seems just slightly less horrid than questioning the testimony of an atrocity survivor: and yet that is, at the end of the day, precisely what is being done through such questioning.

Mr. Focus

Columbia University’s Jeffrey Sachs, who just two years ago claimed to know nothing about the unfolding atrocities in Xinjiang, suddenly transformed into an overnight Xinjiang expert in an April article entitled “The Xinjiang genocide allegations are unjustified.”

Sachs and his coauthor William Schabas tell us that allegations of genocide “should not be made lightly,” a point with which everyone would agree. Yet in this agreement, the reader is roped into the claim that these allegations are being made lightly with regard to Xinjiang today: a blatant falsehood.

Sachs and Schabas here embody Mr. Focus, close relative of the map-misreading sealion, focusing in on one aspect of the discussion of crimes in Xinjiang to the point that the larger picture is lost, in an ideological operation reminiscent of how one’s broader vision blurs when focusing in on one point: denial of the larger picture is, after all, precisely the point.

Always coating their denialism in a sugary, sensible sounding shell, Sachs and Schabas admit that there are “credible charges of human rights abuses against Uyghurs.” Yet in the next sentence, they tell us that we need to “understand the context of the Chinese crackdown in Xinjiang.” I can see why the authors chose to split this turn in the argument into two separate sentences: an appeal to “understand the context of human rights abuses” just does not have quite the same ring!

If allegations of genocide should not be made lightly, I would propose that the denial of a fellow human being’s suffering also should not be done lightly. And when a situation has reached the point at which the main question at hand is whether the label genocide is 100% appropriate, condemnation of crimes and support to victims really should take precedent over petty arguments about technicalities.

Or, to put it another way, if your first and only contribution to the discussion of the unfolding horror in Xinjiang is denialism, you are not advancing the conversation: you are advancing the talking points of a government engaged in crimes against humanity.

Tinfoil hat brigade

This branch of denialism has been pushed most proactively by John Menadue’s site Pearls and Irritations, a conspiracy theory blog to which, for some inexplicable reason, a number of China focused academics in Australia have contributed.

In a narrative that sounds like the ranting of a disgruntled man at Port Authority in the wee hours of the morning, contributors to Pearls and Irritations tell us that the ongoing crimes in Xinjiang are not in fact happening: they are simulations deployed by hegemonic forces to realize their own nefarious objectives. Arms manufacturers, we are told, are eager to start a war with China, which would be a boon for business. In order for this war to begin, there needs to be a pretext. These arms manufacturers then supposedly fund researchers who have cooked up this ruse of crimes against humanity in Xinjiang out of thin air. Classic conspiracy theory structure!

Only the enlightened few, who just so happen to either be disciples of the LaRouche cult or bumbling boomers with a poor grasp of geopolitics and even more poorly formatted blogs, are able to see past this ruse. An unwavering refusal to see evidence is here recast as a sign of enlightenment.

Free speech warriors

The best-known example of this mode of denialism occurred at the National Press Club of Australia during the April launch of the China Story Yearbook.

Jane Golley, director of the Australian Center on China in the World, told the audience gathered for the launch that a completely unrelated sloppy denialist paper “debunks much of what you have read in the Western media on this topic.” Golley furthermore puzzlingly claimed that the paper authors’ decision to remain anonymous was evidence of a lack of academic freedom in Australia.

Here atrocity denialism is presented as a courageous act of standing up against “hegemonic” narratives and groupthink, sticking it to the man, a claim predictably echoed by renowned denialist Barry Sautman of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in comments to the South China Morning Post.

Yet if we take a step back and look at what is actually happening, whitewashing the suffering of Uyghurs while sitting on stage next to a CCP official is really not some type of heroic stand. It is really just contributing to the dominant narrative pushed by a regime that is the enemy of both academic freedom and basic human dignity.

Furthermore, the decision to not attach one’s name to an embarrassing paper does not indicate a lack of academic freedom in Australia: rather, it indicates cowardice on the part of the authors, who are obviously eager to float a poorly written argument in the hopes of converting people to their delusional denialist doctrine without having to take any actual responsibility for doing so.

While attempting to explain her Press Club comments in the days that followed, Golley began “just asking questions,” including the baffling Kanye-esque “what if 30% of Uyghurs are choosing to work,” before claiming that she feels “persecuted.”

If atrocity denialists feel persecuted when people criticize their boosting of shoddy pseudo-research, they should perhaps pause to think about how someone tossed indefinitely into a concentration camp might feel.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of the forthcoming Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play