League of Social Democrats (LSD) standing committee member cum Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) convener Figo Chan Ho-wun was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the Oct. 1 unauthorized rally case. Prior to his sentencing, Figo Chan penned an “Open letter to Hongkongers”. He thanked Hongkongers for giving it all in their fight for democracy, freedom, human rights, and justice. Warning that the road ahead will only get more rugged and difficult, he encouraged Hongkongers, “but please don’t forget that the seeds planted yesterday will bring about a harvest in the future.”

In a letter written last Saturday (May 22), he expressed his gratitude to Hongkongers who let the whole world see their efforts and prompted the Hong Kong government to withdraw the amendment to the extradition bill. Figo Chan stated that “it made me both proud and touched,” and although the pro-democracy camp and protestors have been sent to jail because of political situations the National Anthem Act and National Security Ordinance have brought about, he still urged his fellow companions to persevere. “What was sown yesterday will bring harvest tomorrow. The fight for democracy does not happen overnight. Go against the current, walk with each other, and one day, we’ll definitely meet again under the Pot.”

In light of the potential of CHRF being banned by the regime, Figo Chan said that even if he is locked up behind bars, “but I still insist that CHRF will not disband until the very last minute. Please do not forget to continue to speak out on June 4 and July 1 – for those who are behind bars, those who have left Hong Kong, for freedom, and for Hong Kong.” He ended with, “As long as there is the stone, there is the tinder; as long as there are people, there is hope! Five demands, not one less! May glory be to Hong Kong.”

