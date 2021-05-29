I had just stepped out for my breakfast when I saw my friend, an airline pilot, coming down the street with his dog on his daily morning walk.

After the usual pleasantries and chat about the weather, I decided to join him for a stroll before heading for my neighborhood sandwich shop. As we rolled along, I asked him:

“Any chance of you getting back to flying soon?”

“Not at the moment,” he said. “The Singapore travel bubble bursts every time it looks like it is going to take off.”

“True. I read in the paper that some pilots are now working as bus drivers for an income,” I said.

“I heard that. But I also hear plans are afoot to get our airline crew back to work soon,” the airman said.

“Flights are going to resume?” I asked hopefully.

“No, not exactly. The idea is to utilize our catering section to provide food for those going to the quarantine center. It means some of our staff will be needed back at work,” he said.

“How is that going to help the aircrew?” I asked.

“Well, once the food is prepared, packed, and transported to the quarantine centers, it has to be delivered to each unit, right? So, they will need the trolleys we use on planes. And who better trained to handle it than our crew?” his explanation sounded logical.

“And to make the quarantine time more easy, we can also offer some wine to make the stay more palatable,” he added. “Our cabin crew is experienced in doing all this some thirty thousand feet up in the air. So, even though they are not on a plane, most of them can return to their work.”

“That is true,” I agreed.

“If we can add the sale of duty-free items also, then the airline can have some steady revenue,” the pilot said as he paused briefly to let his dog sniff at something it found interesting.

“Will people in quarantine shop for expensive duty-free items?” I wondered.

“Sure, they will. Most of those people spend their time playing with their phones, right? And a lot of them end up ordering food on Deliveroo and Food Panda even when the meals are provided free at the center. So, we can provide them a nice diversion by offering some duty-free items,” he said.

“That’s what I think is a captive market,” I said.

“Once such level of service is added, people won’t have any objection to being sent to quarantine centers,” the high-flier said.

“But how does it help pilots like you?” I asked.

“We also have to move with the times. Some of us will have to retrain. Our airline is charting out a new career path for us,” he revealed.

“As delivery boys?” I was curious.

He cringed a bit at my question. Then, he said:

“No, we will remain as captains and navigators, but we may switch to piloting cruise ships.”

“That is a sea of change for you,” I said, tongue in cheek.

“Well, there is this plan to offer “Cruise to Nowhere” to people who have got vaccinated and want to travel. So, our bosses think we should explore that opportunity as it will be the only travel happening for a while,” he said.

“Will your union agree to such changes?” I asked, knowing how protective unions are of their turf.

“Our union is okay with this now as they think we are all in the same boat: going nowhere anyway. So, grab whatever comes our way,” he said, adding, “Better than food delivery gigs, anyway.”

“I heard the plan is to the international waters and return as they can’t dock anywhere else,” I said.

“No difference, really. It’s like the cruise before. Go to international waters, open the casino for a few hours and sail home. Now, the chance to play at a casino may prove to be a good incentive for many Hong Kong people to get vaccinated,” he said.

“That is a good gamble,” I replied.

“If things go on stream, we will expand the services too,” he added.

“What else do you plan?” I asked.

“Well, we can start longer cruise packages. Instead of keeping people in quarantine centers for 21 or 14 days, we can offer them cruise for that period. They can stay inside the cabin all the time, but hey, at least the view will be better than what they have at Penny’s Bay,” he pointed out.

“For people who prefer first-class treatment, we can offer quarantine in a luxury yacht,” he was now coming up with ideas on the fly.

“That could have a market in Hong Kong,” I said. “Many people here are very particular about comfort and class.”

“Wonder if we can offer a welcome throat-check with a swab dipped in champagne for such well-heeled people,” he continued.

Not sure if it was the lack of breakfast or his topflight ideas, I was now starting to feel a bit dizzy. So, I bade him farewell and headed to sandwich joint for my breakfast.

Waiting for my iced Horlicks to arrive, I realized pilots cruised on a different level even when they were on the ground.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

