By Fong Yuen

After the promulgation of the National Security Law, restrictions on the cultural level came one after another. Elementary school books erased the Republic of China, libraries published lists of banned books, RTHK took the lead in the implementation of political censorship of programs, and even the expansion of school campuses was banned due to a “no” from the principal.

It can be foreseen that the list of banned books will grow longer, political censorship will infiltrate book publishing and television production, and there will be no room for privately-owned newspapers and journals to survive. At last, thanks to the encouragement to rat other people out, ordinary citizens may get into trouble even without uttering a word.

At this point, Hong Kong’s culture is in a state of suffocation. From here on, only cliché songs and stereotypes of patriotism will prevail.

National culture brings vitality to the nation. It is the soil in which the tree of the nation is deeply rooted. The soil of culture determines the people, and the quality of the people cultivates the destiny of the nation.

The thousand years of closed-off and ossified culture is the root cause of the long-term weakness of the Chinese nation. The influx of Western culture at the end of the Qing Dynasty changed the Chinese people’s way of life, from the establishment of banks, post offices, schools for girls and railway to the stop of the wearing of queues, banning of foot binding, and the abolishment of private schools. With the total change in lifestyle habits, cultural change will follow from the ground up; with change in culture, the Chinese people will receive a fresh look in spirit and appearance.

When the CCP took power, culture was changed once again. The country implemented a public ownership and supply system for the means of production. Feudal cultural and bourgeois culture have been under attack for quite a while, and proletarian dictatorship culture climbed to its peak during the Cultural Revolution. Traditional Chinese culture was indiscriminately treated as reactionary scum, and Western culture was even regarded as a heinous poisonous weed to be plucked. The vast land of China became Mao Zedong’s live Puritan prison.

At that time, China was an impenetrable iron house, in which Chinese people lost their freedom and vitality to think and create. Of the one billion people in the country, only old Mao was using his brain, but it was all for fantasies and killings that threw China into an “Arctic freeze”. In his spare time, old Mao read ancient Chinese poems, wrote his own poetry, and practiced calligraphy, indulging in “feudal hobbies”. Clearly, he was going against what he preached. However, the Chinese people couldn’t speak, couldn’t breathe, and couldn’t think. All eight revolutionary operas were all but the same tune. Society was a dead city.

As for Deng Xiaoping’s opening up and reform, he began with culture. At that time, popular music, film, and television productions flooded the north. Later, when American fast food culture was introduced, Hollywood, Disney, and NBA were widely circulated throughout the country. Chinese people learned to sing Christmas and birthday songs, and enjoy red wine with steak. With the change in lifestyle habits, the cultural environment was vivid and fragrant. Built on the foundation of vigorous growth of social culture, Chinese people’s creativity surged. They dared to think, to speak, and to do, and the economy boomed. It can be said that without the cultural opening of yesterday, there would not have been the economic growth of tomorrow.

Thanks to capitalism and the market economy, China was reborn. It was not until it got in the hands of Xi Jinping who ended the hiding strength and biding time strategy, and revived the authoritarian culture. The CCP believed that the economy was where its confidence lied. If culture is not constricted, the country’s advancement with the retreat of the people would be obstructed, and the CCP’s iron rule would be hurt. Therefore in recent years, it has clamped down on culture again. This time around, the urgency and power are the reminders of the Cultural Revolution.

With Chinese culture back in the iron house of the CCP, red songs of revolution and dances of loyalty, and reading lists of Mao ideologies are the trend, and Hong Kong is not immune either. The CCP is determined to making Hong Kong one of the many ordinary cities in China, subduing the millions of Hong Kong elites, rejecting Hongkongers’ demand for democracy, and molding the perfect obedient citizens under the CCP’s rule. To achieve this goal, it must first start with culture. Political censorship is followed by brainwashing education to eradicate Western influence and craft patriotism. In this way, the diverse and open culture has become a monster to be defeated. Hong Kong’s traditional culture must be suppressed and replaced with statements of allegiance, self-censorship, and whistleblowing and struggles. It believed that with all these, things will be settled and the nation will perpetuate.

With cultural restrictions, Hong Kong society that was once brimming with vitality has reached its end. In more than a century of British rule, Hong Kong never experienced cultural restrictions, and culture was allowed to grow freely. At that time, there was even a popular trend of “understanding the motherland and caring for society”. On Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, the two sides had their respective celebrations that bothered nobody. The left and the right each had their own room to exist. Literature and art, production and publishing, news and journalism were all at peace. It was the most prosperous era for Hong Kong’s culture. Several generations of citizens, nurtured under such broad-mindedness and acceptance were very creative in both business and cultural undertakings. They were all children of Hong Kong’s colorful and diverse culture.

Today, the CCP’s suppression of Hong Kong has begun with culture, illustrating exactly just how afraid the CCP is of its imperceptible power. In order to safeguard Hong Kong, Hongkongers must first safeguard Hong Kong’s inherence culture by fighting against political means that are meant to stifle Hong Kong’s multiculturalism. Otherwise, Hong Kong’s culture will wither, followed by the suffocation of Hong Kong society.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play