As expected by the general public, the “perfection’ of electoral system was passed in the LegCo with full support by the pro-establishment camp two days ago. Three elections between September this year and March next year follow. Apart from the race for the post of Chief Executive, the political circle is also concerned about whether the pro-democracy camp, not least the Democratic Party will stand for election. Despite ruling class of the Party and veteran members declaring their position one after another against running for election, a Democratic Party member stated a handful of members were persistent in participating in election. “If the Party decides not to take part, it is believed they will abandon their party membership.”

Party Chairperson Lo Kin-hei indicated the other day that the Party would make the decision in September at the earliest about whether the Party would stand in election. Another source said the Party did not rule out the possibility of understanding via polling the public opinion and the stance of the supporters on the Party running for election.

Hard to give an account for abandoning of principle

The Democratic Party member said that though a large number of Party members objected to taking part in election, and veteran members such as Emily Lau Wai-hing and Lee Wing-tat took a negative attitude towards it, “a handful of members are exceptionally keen on running for office”, and they were supported by some District Councilors. “Some of them are of the view that a political party not standing in election does not make any sense, so they insist on doing it.”

Even so, the Party member noted that given the current situation, the Party could only participate in the election at the expense of some principles it holds dear, for which it’s hardly possible for them to give an account, not only to the Party, but also the supporters. “For instance, it can only do so on the condition that it quits the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. It is believed there is barely any support for this in the Party.” However, some among those who agree to run for election opined that the Party could be flexible over these issues, allowing of room for deliberation. But the Party member believed there would be inadequate support from inside the Party for this notion, though it had shown how desperate those who aspire to run for office were. So, he did not rule out the possibility that even if the Party decides not to take part, “some, not one or two, might quit the Party to run for office”.

