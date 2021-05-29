How often can the entrance to a prison double as (to quote the British art historian Neil MacGregor) “an aesthetic creation”?

Yet this is an apt description of the gate to Buchenwald, the first concentration camp built in Germany. The entryway’s charm as a work of art didn’t come about by accident: it was designed by Franz Ehrlich (1907-1984), an inmate at the camp who had trained at the Bauhaus school of art under its famous founder Walter Gropius (the school was eventually disbanded by the Nazis for teaching degenerate art; Ehrlich himself was locked up for his communist sympathies). When ordered by prison guards to fashion a fenced doorway with the words “Jedem Das Seine” (to each his own) inscribed in the middle, Ehrlich applied the Bauhaus aesthetic to the typeface, as if to say “there’s another Germany; our spirit will live on.” The Nazis somehow failed to notice the lettering’s artistic origins, so Ehrlich could carry through with his quiet act of subversion.

When I came across this shoddily-written letter the Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng had sent to the Wall Street Journal protesting the paper’s portrayal of Hong Kong’s courts as putty in Beijing’s hands, I thought I could do an Ehrlich: carry out my act of subversion by editing her letter and demonstrating that the old Hong Kong, which instilled in me both an ear for English and a sense of decency, still lives. In publishing the fruits of my effort in Apple Daily, I’m also proclaiming even though I have what it takes to make the Hong Kong government presentable in English, I’ll never put myself at their service.

Cheng’s letter: https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/uploads/brandhk/files/HK_Updates_2019/National-Security-Law/2021-04-21-Letter-to-Wall-Street-Journal.pdf

Your editorial dated 17th April refers.

Rights and freedoms, protected under the Basic Law and duly respected by the Government, are not absolute and subject to restrictions. These internationally recognized principles are adopted by the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) in 2005 holding that the statutory notification regime under the Public Order Ordinance is constitutional, and the Commissioner of Police’s discretion in relation to public order when balancing the rights to freedom of speech and assembly of some is no more than necessary to accomplish the constitutional legitimate purposes of maintaining public safety, public order and for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

Our judicial independence is premised on solid infrastructure: security of tenure, immunity of judges and non-revolving door. Our judges are appointed only by reference to their professional and judicial qualities, not subject to political vetting. Lord Sumption, a Non-Permanent Judge of the CFA, stated that Hong Kong is completely committed to judicial independence as evidenced by the “convictions of experienced, courageous and independent-minded judges.”

In the case you mentioned (which is sub-judice), the judge set out the reasons for the verdict in her judgment and explained in open court the sentencing principles. Due process is fully observed. Statements made oblivious to our judicial process are of little value.

Insinuations aim to influence the public to infer that court rulings were made under undue pressure, as any informed observer would note, are non sequitur, unbecoming of any responsible media, and a blatant disrespect to the rule of law.

No one is above the law in Hong Kong, irrespective of their political and economic backing.

My rewrite:

“The suggestion your paper made in its editorial dated April 16 (”Prison for Hong Kong Democrats”) that Hong Kong courts are doing Beijing’s bidding in detaining pro-democracy activists is based on an erroneous view of the city’s system of justice.

Amid the calls for more freedom that have emerged in Hong Kong in recent years, it’s easy to overlook the fact that even back in its colonial days, the territory had a working common law system without being a democratic society, and that this hybrid system posed no obstacles as Hong Kong strove to become a finance capital on the par with London and New York. Today, the practices that ensure the smooth-running of that system - such as the security of judicial tenure and the immunity of judges - are still being rigorously enforced. Foreign investors have therefore continued to embrace Hong Kong as a gateway to China.

Such is Hong Kong judges’ commitment to the common law tradition that Lord Sumption, one of the non-permanent judges of the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, has declined to cede to calls for British judges to resign (these calls arose earlier this year, after Beijing made changes to the city’s electoral laws). In a statement explaining his decision, His Lordship said quitting would have amounted to “abandon(ing)” his judicial colleagues, whom he personally knew to be “experienced, courageous and independent-minded.” In any case, those who demand British judges to give notice fail to distinguish between democracy and the rule of law. Nor do they understand people like him can “serve the cause of justice better by participating in the work of Hong Kong’s courts.”

It is high time western media should cultivate a more nuanced view of the political reality in Hong Kong.

(Michelle Ng [吳若琦] is an independent bilingual writer based in Hong Kong. Her blog is https://michellengwritings.com, and she can be reached at michelle.ng@gmail.com)

