It was no surprise that the Police did not approve the June 4 rally application from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (HKASPDMC or Alliance). This is the second consecutive year without a Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil but the situation is somewhat different from last year’s. The following are some of the highlights.

(1) The Police did not approve the assembly and related activities, and their tone was much stricter and stronger than last year.

According to the Police, anyone who knowingly participates or continues to participate in an unauthorized assembly, to hold, convene, organize, form or assist a procession, etc., without reasonable circumstances, is guilty of committing an offence. The Secretary for Security, John Lee, also reiterated at the Legislative Council (LegCo) that participation and advocacy are also violations of the law, demonstrating that the government places great emphasis on the consequences of “assembly”, “rally” and related actions. However, another interpretation of “consequence” is “effect.” The former is the official lingo, whereas the latter is the emphasis of the people. I believe no one wants to break the law, but everyone also wants to retain the right to make their own choices without breaching the law. Moreover, according to ancient and modern experience and patterns, the greater the suppression, the deeper the awareness and retention of the incident. When the time is right, it will re-ferment, sprout new shoots and seek opportunities to revive. Therefore, the proper approach is not suppression, but diversion.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a folk festival that has evolved over the ages as a result of people’s dissatisfaction with the feudal culture of governance and the suffering of Qu Yuan. Officials over the centuries could have ignored the origin of the Dragon Boat Festival, downplayed its significance, or even treated it as an ordinary day, but they could not stifle its influence among the masses. The same will happen with the Tiananmen Square Massacre, which will become even more resilient under suppression, it is just a matter of whether it will surface or dive into the depths. Besides, the memories of the June Fourth Incident are still vivid, and the more they are suppressed, the clearer the images will become. Just like the deeper the piling, the taller this “memory building” can be built. I strongly advise the government to focus on diversion! Back then, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) thrived after surviving the crackdown.

(2) The official authorities are particularly sensitive to the proximity of the June 4 Incident to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP on July 1 this year.

Officials are worried that the mourning ambience for the June 4 Incident will extend to the party celebration, which will not only dilute the festive spirit, but also be a conflict of interest or a satirical tribute. From the perspective of political psychology and governance needs, officials will most definitely step up prevention and “sweep the mines” before the party’s anniversary.

However, this has indirectly created an odd phenomenon: Officials have banned collective activities, but they cannot say that it is illegal to commemorate the June 4 Incident, and so far they have not directly invalidated the Alliance’s five operational goals. The government may seek to interfere or indirectly exert pressure upon the Alliance by questioning their five platforms, so as to coerce them into making changes themselves. Yet, this has prompted more people to recollect the five major agendas, albeit unmentioned by the state media and the pro-establishment camp.

I asked psychologists and they applauded the Police for knowing at least a little bit about the “psychological theory of classical conditioning,” that it would be counterproductive to suppress all at once what the officials do not want to see. If the senior police officials were to increase that pressure, it would only lead to more pushback and resistance.

It can be expected that if the crackdown on the June Fourth Incident intensifies, the “Centennial Party Celebration” will be further discredited by itself. By that time, even if the official authorities bang the gongs and beat the drums to celebrate, there will only be enthusiasm from the officials and the pro-establishment, but a lack of response from the public. This “coldness” comes from both aloofness and cynicism. Therefore, as mentioned above, the most appropriate course of action is to be lenient, to divert, not to suppress.

(3) Some of the people who were arrested by the Police after the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil last year are already serving their sentences. Therefore, the situation in Victoria Park on June 4 this year will be a major concern.

The Alliance has indicated that it will continue to pursue a legitimate memorial, in other words, it will not promote breaking the law. It is generally expected that the number of people participating in Victoria Park will decrease this year, which is a normal and realistic conclusion. However, this does not mean that people will not commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, instead, they will adopt an appropriate method to display public sentiment without violating the law. For example, some religious groups will mourn in the form of religious activities, some literary and cultural figures will mourn in the mode of art, some citizens will mourn through their daily activities, overseas Hong Kong people will also mourn in their local ways, and there will be even more memorials available on the internet.

I have also heard of a way to commemorate, which is to plan well in advance how to pay tribute, but then to rest and sleep when the time comes. This is because the authorities refuse to believe that “people who cause trouble cannot refrain from causing trouble,” so they will instead take great pains to prepare for it. To be honest, there is nothing we can do to help them relax if they want to get all stressed out about it, so just let the officials get all worked up about it then.

It is clear that this is not the time to press one’s neck against the sword. People may worry that the memories of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre will be wiped out, just as the new generation in the Mainland does not know about the June Fourth Incident. In my opinion, there is no need to worry too much. In the Mainland, the remembrance of the June 4 Incident is only buried deep and waiting to sprout again, without the need to emerge at this moment. This is the reality at present, and also the law of history. Look at the 228 Incident, an anti-government uprising in Taiwan, which was violently suppressed by the Kuomintang (KMT) for many years, but wasn’t it ultimately vindicated?

At this juncture, it is the time to test our determination, perseverance and wisdom. I often have a strange theory, that is, to learn the way of survival from the CCP before it was in power. This would be beneficial to all parties (including the officials) because it would reduce unnecessary confrontations. Those in question should not accuse me of having devious ideas again. In fact, I just don’t want more pointless internal conflicts.

(Johnny Y.S. Lau is a commentator on China affairs.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play