Recently, a passenger plane from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, while flying over Belarusian airspace for security reasons. According to BBC, Ryanair stated that Belarus did not find any so-called “terrorists” but forcibly arrested Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Telegram channel Nexta, who is in danger of the death penalty for his reporting on the election fraud of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Barely a day after the incident, an official “confession” clip was released in which the journalist not only stated that he was in good health and had not been mistreated, but also admitted to all charges and said that he was involved in the “planning” of a series of anti-government demonstrations in Belarus. Does this classic episode strike you as familiar? Whether it was the operators of the bookstore in Causeway Bay or the people in the Xinjiang “re-education camp,” they all confessed their crimes and repented to the public, “unscathed” and arranged by the totalitarian regime.

In recent years, the totalitarian regime has been suppressing and threatening the lives of journalists. The veteran Saudi journalist for The Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered and dismembered by the Saudi authorities, and his body is still missing. In addition, Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi, a former reporter for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business daily, was detained by the authorities in Myanmar for one month after risking his life to report on the local protest situation. According to Kitazumi’s account, during his detention, he heard constant screams and verbal threats from the authorities, and of course, he also signed some “confessions.” It was only because he was a Japanese journalist that the junta dared not kill him hastily.

As ’'the fourth estate,’' the press and news media have long been seen as enemies of totalitarian rule. In his book “On Heroes, Hero-Worship, and The Heroic in History,” Scottish author Thomas Carlyle wrote that “There were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important than they all.” That is, the press must be completely independent and free from censorship in order to perform its important function of monitoring the government and the ruling class. However, the media in totalitarian societies have generally become the mouthpiece of the government, such as the Korean Central Television and the “People’s Daily,” which perpetuate information favorable to the regime through the airwaves.

It is true that when RTHK’s programs such as “Hong Kong Connection” and “Viewpoint 31” were “shelved” due to various censorship reasons, and program developers, such as RTHK producer Bao Choy, were convicted of “making false statements,” coupled with the fact that many journalists were obstructed from reporting during the anti-ELAB protests, with police officers even exposing the information on journalists’ HKID card in front of the camera, it is obvious that the authorities are constantly narrowing the scope of the “fourth power” in society, and trying to prohibit the circulation of information unfavorable to the regime in the community.

The totalitarian oppression of the media in countries around the world has been going on indefinitely. In Hong Kong, Carrie Lam said at a press conference earlier that the government is now working on “fake news” legislation to tackle “misinformation, hate speech and lies.” As the Chinese saying goes, an elaborate deception to hide a malicious intent, what could be the purpose of this law other than to eradicate dissidents?

(Koo Shu-wai, independent writer)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play