As the news of more and more RTHK programs suffering from the chop came through, it has been confirmed that “Hong Kong Connection: 7.21 Who owns the Truth” has been chosen as one of the finalists of the SOPA (the Society of Publishers in Asia) Award for Public Service Journalism. It is a seal of approval for the program’s contribution toward “public service” because only three organizations in the whole of Asia have won this award.

Then on the same day, the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard announced the class of fellows for the coming year. Bao Choy, the producer of “Who owns the Truth” who has been found guilty because she conducted a public record search for the program, has been selected. This fellowship scheme is widely recognized as one of the highest accolades in global journalism. Including Choy, only three people in Hong Kong in the last 20 years have got the title Nieman Fellows and could go to Harvard University to study any topics they have interest in.

Nabela Qoser has also left RTHK. Everyone knows the trigger was her questions at press conferences that spoke the public’s mind but have offended those in power.

It has reminded me of the lines in “Shawshank Redemption,” “some birds aren’t meant to be caged. Their feathers are just too bright. And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice. Still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they’re gone.”

We live in a time where the good and talented will be taken advantage of and bullied. It happens everywhere in Hong Kong, but RTHK is doing it so blatantly that everyone can see it.

How far can one go for political correctness? “The Hong Kong Connection” cannot talk about politics, but RTHK can. The new program “the Century-Long March,” which interprets the hundred-year Chinese history, is politics. Producing a program with the Great Bay area as the main tune and Carrie Lam hosting a show to talk about the election and build momentum for herself is politics through and through. The so-called “we should not talk about politics” really means “I do not allow you to talk about politics.” The same occurs in the education sector: schools cannot get involved in politics, but the national security education program has infiltrated every subject in the newly revised course syllabus.

RTHK insists on reviewing every bit of the program content, and everything must get his nod before being broadcast, even if it means the programs’ quality would be compromised. The senior management lashed out recently because there was a scene of the “June 4 marathon” at the end of the program “Legco Review.” The senior management has apparently not seen it, and therefore the production has “violated the editing procedures.” Dear RTHK senior management, please put your hands on your heart. If the shot was Carrie Lam visiting the community and getting close to the public and not the “June 4 marathon” in the city, would you be so desperate to take the program down and cut the shot out?

As a result, the live broadcast program became pre-recorded so that the “censorship executor” could take a look at it beforehand. The director and reporter could not update the content according to the latest development. The current affairs program is no longer “current,” the news program became an old news case report, the investigation report vanished. It has become an educational TV program singing praises on the glorious and loyal “love my motherland, love my party” patriots without timeliness and lacking criticality. The censorship has also stretched its claws towards the community. The staff of the Hospital Authority wanted to host a June 4 movie viewing event but has been forbidden by the Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA). A government department is interfering with the public now, trying to control what people can and cannot do. Its nature as a brutal and ruthless CCP subordinate has started to show.

Eliminating the elite teams, getting rid of the talents, neglecting professionalism, and strangling freedom to gain 100% control. You can’t accuse the government of being inconsistent. In the end, RTHK gets zero viewings and has no credibility left. It loses everything in one go, and that is what we called “laam chaau” (the “if we burn, you burn with us,” torch-earth mentality). It is a grandiose farewell, not only to RTHK but also to the old Hong Kong.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

