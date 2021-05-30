European football —or soccer— is the most popular team sport worldwide. Others lay far behind. Two reasons for the effect are apparent, namely, numbers and simplicity. American football (and rugby), baseball, and cricket may summon as many spectators at stadiums as soccer, but the rules are elusive for aliens. Basketball is as simple as football, but a small court plays against the numbers. Maybe TV levels the chances? It does not. Passion is inherent for large multitudes to feel attracted to elite sport, and true passion needs the numbers of armies in the field. Football, in fact, has come to replace the massive armed clashes unleashed in the European battlefields since the Wars of Religion. Better a match than a slaughter. On Christmas Day 1914 the war stopped on the Western Front, and Englishmen and Germans played a legendary football match. With good reason, the king of sports is an unofficial pillar of the European Union.

Football, however, is a long-term victim of COVID-19. Followers will return swiftly, but finance is tougher. Clubs have invested much in public image and reputation, and prohibition for fans to crowd the stadiums turned accounts into the red. In a frozen market, world-class players became troubled assets. Clubs need either extra revenue or to cut the players’ reward though did not further the latter lest stars additionally lost market value. Governments will not let flagship clubs sink, and taxpayers will carry the burden at the worst moment ever. The bill will amount to billions of euros —or sterling if you wish— in both Britain and the Continent.

The Super League was a game-changer. Twenty big clubs, of which fifteen permanent partners to provide JP Morgan the finance supplier with collateral, plus another five promoted from inferior, that is, national leagues. Twelve big clubs signed contracts —Florentino Perez of Real Madrid disclosed. The big clubs would also play in the national leagues to optimize teams and make a multimillion investment in players profitable. Sales of TV rights would add to revenue and help overcome the crisis. Minor clubs would survive too if UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) steered and implemented like schemes for inferior European leagues.

The project failed because of several factors, the main being the British hooligans’ rejection. They feared that the Super League could kidnap the Premier League. Whether sound or foolish, the sentiment was fueled by Brexiters devoted to sever ties to the EU. Premier Boris Johnson promised to thwart the project. Six British clubs —as hungry of revenue as their Continental counterparties— were among the twelve conspirators. They will pay dearly for such a rapture of national pride.

Another factor was UEFA’s quick exclusion of the clubs engaged in the project from the Champions and Europa Leagues. Many said the European Super League was a cartel, but the cartel is UEFA, which prevents clubs from freely engage in business competition. The Dirty Dozen likely discounted punishment by UEFA, but followers in Italy and Spain panicked as did not fully understand the project —a communication shortcoming— while seeing their teams out of known competitions. UEFA is a rather narrow-minded, bureaucratic body that handles polls. The reasons of British hooligans and Italian tifosi to reject the project were different, but the mass mood is contagious across national borderlines. A universal fear was that followers would pay more to watch their favorite teams play. That was groundless for club members, who would have their right to attend matches at the stadium unabated, while made sense for followers through pay TV. The latter outyelled the former and moved the balance against the clubs’ interests.

Still, a third factor was Bayern Munich’s and Paris Saint Germain’s dismissal of the project. That was too conspicuous a manipulation of the sport by politicians. The overpowerful Franco-German entente would not yield to a British-Spanish-Italian project of such magnitude. With the Brits out, shortly will we see Germans and French in as new leaders, since Spaniards and Italians are there not so much for the glory as for the money. Or else someone will soon have a global Super League organized.

（Enrique Viaña is professor of economics, University of Castilla-La Mancha, Spain）

