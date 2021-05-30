Asylum seekers and refugees have always been a topic that usually brings negative media coverage and stereotypes - a group often marginalized, unfairly targeted and isolated.

They were the last people in Hong Kong to receive government-provided masks and other crucial items to keep COVID-19 at bay. Even now as the common goal of our city is to fight the virus together, they, on the other hand, have to fight the virus separately and quietly. They hardly have any voice in the city and are often neglected.

I’m glad after many efforts from organizations like the one I work for, we have been able to encourage the government to open up the vaccine drive to the 13,000 plus asylum seekers and refugee population.

We have had enquiries from the refugee community for months about the vaccine and whether they were eligible. The news from the government is that they will be in the coming months, which is a welcome relief.

Many have asked me if there is indeed a huge demand from the refugee community and will all of them take the vaccine?

I can only say that just like every other Hong Kong citizen here we have the three camps.

1. The “Yes” camp

There are some that say they want to do it for health and safety, for the common good and duty to Hong Kong, also that they are vulnerable to more risks, unlike residents who have greater medical coverage. Many refugees live in sub-divided housing, who are in high-risk areas which have had lockdowns and compulsory testing orders or even sent to quarantine. They also worry that refugees would be blamed for future outbreaks. So the sooner they do so the better.

2. The “No” camp

Some refugees are also worried and heard of the news of the deaths, side effects and efficacy of the vaccines, another worry is that refugees may not have any insurance or compensation coverage if things go wrong with taking the vaccine. It may be misinformation, rumors, lack of understanding and doubts about the whole vaccine drive, but that may also come about because yet again refugees feel vulnerable for not having any basic rights and neglected for long periods in society since the outbreak last year. Hence the hesitation that adds up to not wanting to take it.

3. The “Wait and See” camp

I think like many Hong Konger’s the recent downward trend of cases or no cases has been giving the feeling that the tide has turned for the better, and that the pandemic may be under control and the need to be vaccinated can be put into hold until the days, weeks and months progress. This waiting game can be risky with the option of the choice of which vaccine may not be on offer anymore by that time, but to some, it’s worth the wait than to rush.

Regardless of what one may think, as an advanced and inclusive city, and a humanitarian society we should always engage all communities especially when this is a pandemic that attacks indiscriminately. Public health is the utmost priority, not politics or popularity. We should seriously fight the virus together. Continue to wear masks, keep sanitizing, social distancing, and most important of all let’s be considerate to one another, especially the right to have a choice.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

