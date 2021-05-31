Hello,

If you see Albert Ho Chun-yan, please give him my regards softly. We have been friends for years. We understand the hearts of each other so well that just a few words will do. Lately, I have heard that he has not been sleeping well and is lethargic and weary. The summer heat makes everything even more unbearable. For years he has worked day and night, and he does not have the strongest constitution, not to mention the two serious illnesses and the surgeries he has been through. At home, he was in the good care of his family. Now I am worried about whether he knows how to take care of himself.

My mind goes back to the year when he took over from Martin Lee as chairman of the Democratic Party. I was slightly concerned about how people who took Martin’s charisma for granted would view the new leader, as they were poles apart in stature and style. I didn’t expect that, during the party celebration of the year, the new chairman would break a wooden board onstage with his head, thus earning himself the nickname “Iron-headed Yan”. I had known Ho, as his given name “Yan” suggests, to be a person with “a kind heart underpinned by fortitude in character and lack of eloquence”, as the saying goes. But I had never expected that he would have such a sense of humor. What is more, compared with Martin, Albert was more down-to-earth when managing, meditating in, and settling party affairs. He shouldered the leadership of the biggest party in the pro-democracy camp. This made me realize that barristers and solicitors have different working styles.

He always had piles of work. There are countless matters, consequential and trivial, to handle in a law firm, with an endless stream of issues coming from different kinds of clients related to legal matters, lawsuits, or businesses. But he never looked flustered. And there were so many politically sensitive issues, such as the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group with which he has long concerned himself and for which he has contributed his effort and money. He was so busy dealing with officials and people in mainland China and Hong Kong, and I have no idea how he could handle it all.

Today, people keep talking about “patriots running Hong Kong”. But in fact, Albert is the epitome of patriotism. Who can imagine that someone with such short stature can be so determined and indomitable in the defense of his country and the protection of the dignity of his people? A university student in the so-called “Fiery Red Years”, he was a central figure in the Diaoyu Islands defense movement. There are some unnerving tales of him being beaten by police during rallies at Victoria Park. A young man or an old man, he has always been part of the Diaoyu Islands defense movement. He opposes the one-party dictatorship, but he loves his country with sincerity, believing that China will have democracy and the rule of law ultimately. In this regard, he always looks on the bright side. Though the worst circumstances have frustrated him, he has never become cynical and discouraged. Albert still has faith in the future. He still believes that justice will prevail and encourages others to fight for justice. Albert does not jump on bandwagons; his ideals have remained unchanged for 50 years. The younger generation dismisses him as old-fashioned, but he remains loving and caring to young people. Despite his opposition to Hong Kong’s independence and worries about the approach of “gallant resistance”, I think he is truly courageous in his fearless defense of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China – do not forget that the Alliance is a patriotic, democratic movement. His unchanging love is for China and the Chinese people. Only people like him deserve to be called “patriots”. Those ruling Hong Kong claiming to be “patriots” are nothing but a bunch of opportunists.

Now the true patriots and those who truly love Hong Kong have all been locked up. Regardless of health, they are all languishing behind bars. While the younger ones are holding up, those who are old and worn are struggling. What did they do to deserve this? A few days ago, a lady asked me in tears, “How come the good people that I like have all been locked up by the bad people that I hate? Who can I talk to?” How can one answer her?

27.5.2021

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995-1997; 1998-2012.)

