Sunday, June 4, 1989, was a somber day in Hong Kong. After watching the live TVB footage from Beijing over a sleepless Saturday night, the Hong Kong people did not believe what they saw, heard and learned. On that Sunday, there was a spontaneous and very peaceful gathering of hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong. They marched on the streets in support of their fellow countrymen on the mainland. I was there on that day. There were no barricades set up by the police. There were no teargas or riot police. In fact, the police officers on the streets that day were shocked too. Rather than teargas, I even remember seeing a few police officers with tearful eyes on the pavements in Central, letting the people walk past them. Everyone felt sad, like they were in a funeral—people mostly wore white or black. I felt like I was part of a large funeral procession.

Since then, an annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park on June 4 has become a tradition in Hong Kong. I joined most of them in the past decades. I remember many in business attire came straight from office. On rainy days, people held an umbrella in one hand and a candle with a paper cone around it in the other. Parents brought their children who were unaware of what happened on June 4, 1989—it was a kind of family event. I was there to commemorate the incident. I often ran into friends I had not seen for months or years. After all, I was not there for a political purpose. In fact, I was not particularly interested in condemning slogans shouted by participants. I was there just to do the mourning. I held my candle, closed my eyes, and said my prayers. I was there to pay respects to a group of human beings who lost their lives.

The right to commemoration is not enshrined in international legal instruments. However, it is a human right in a way, especially when it comes to commemorating family members, friends, loved ones or fellow countrymen. Earlier I wrote about the significance of May 18 for the democratic development of South Korea. One of the important events that kept the memories alive was the annual commemoration events held in Gwangju in South Korea—a cultural event in front of the Provincial Hall and commemoration events at the May 18 National Cemetery. These commemorations were first started small by the family members of those who lost their lives in May 1980. As I have written earlier, family members of the victims of Gwangju Uprising were intimidated and harassed by the security agencies when they tried to commemorate their loved ones in early 1980s. But they never gave up. They kept commemorating even in the most subtle way. For them, they simply paid respect to the loved ones they had lost and shared the common sorrow and pain. Doing it collectively helped them keep the bond among them strong for supporting each other emotionally.

Commemorating the incident collectively also helped them bear in mind an important task—seek the truths about what happened to their loved ones and who were behind such inhumane acts. Since the right to commemoration has nothing to do with legality, the United Nations has discussed the right to truth. The UN has declared March 24 as the International Day for the Right to Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims. UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutterez, referred to honoring all victims and survivors of gross human rights violations around the world in his message on March 24, 2021. The Secretary General affirmed the dignity of the victims by acknowledging their experiences by renewing thier commitment to justice and pledging to do everything in their power to prevent such crimes. Gutterez went on to say, “The truth is an empowering and healing force. We embrace it for the past, the present and the future.” Thus, commemorating the past has an intrinsic link to seeking truth and justice so that we could create a peaceful, transparent, accountable, and just society where the life and dignity of each human being is respected and protected.

June 4 is a few days away. The annual candlelight event in Victoria Park has become a somber ritual of remembering the past. The Hong Kong authorities have banned the vigil in Victoria Park for the second year in a row, citing health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Chief Executive also said that the authorities are concerned about what is going to happen in such a gathering and whether the participants will commit offences prohibited by the National Security Law. For me, it is not a protest, but a vigil to honor life and dignity. The June 4 vigil in Victoria Park has always been a peaceful gathering. I hope the authorities in Hong Kong will look at this event from a humane and positive angle and allow people in Hong Kong to commemorate the past. It is an opportunity to rebuild trust between the authorities and the people of Hong Kong. Through remembering the past, we can keep reminding ourselves that we should do everything we can to prevent tragedies in which human beings sacrifice their lives from happening again. Suppression of such a peaceful event could further demoralize the people of Hong Kong.

Yan Kei, Advocate for criminal justice reforms

