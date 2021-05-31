By Lo Fung

As expected, the Appeal Board on Public Meetings and Processions upheld the police force’s ban on the annual June 4 candlelight vigil held by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (Hong Kong Alliance or the Alliance), meaning that the scene of a sea of candles in Victoria Park will not occur this year. The Appeal Board cited the fluctuating situation of the epidemic and the less than ideal vaccination rate, and would not risk allowing a large gathering. Soon after the decision was announced, the SAR government immediately followed with a statement that emphasized that the June 4 candlelight vigil will be considered a violation of the law, and any participation or promotion would lead to legal prosecution with the highest punishment being five years in prison. Under such political and legal pressure, Hong Kong Alliance officially announced to halt the promotion of the June 4 vigil. The Standing Committee, members, and volunteers of the Alliance will not be present as an organization that night; Secretary Richard Tsoi called on the public to be safe and commemorate the day in their own ways.

Though sad, Hong Kong Alliance being forced to stop hosting the June 4 candlelight vigil did not come as a surprise. In this recent month, pressure toward the June 4 commemoration in all tangible and intangible forms has been flooding in. There are politicians and media that claim to have inside information from Beijing have been demanding to ban the Alliance, alleging that the June 4 commemoration violates the National Security Law, and threatening that any politician who enters Victoria Park would be sacked from their positions and any citizen who lights a candle in Victoria Park would be arrested. It really is as unnerving as it sounds.

Courts and judges have also been singing the same strict tunes regarding similar activities. The recent heavy sentences on organizations and representatives of public opinions for participating in peaceful, non-violent gatherings have been frequent. Take for example the Oct 1 Rally case concluded last Friday. Ten defendants were sentenced to prison for 14 to 18 months. In comparison, the majority of similar cases were only sentenced to probation or social services. After a series of hearings, a number of core members of the pro-democracy camp and the Alliance are now behind bars, including the Alliance’s chairperson Lee Cheuk-yan, vice-chairperson Albert Ho, Civil Human Rights Front convener Figo Chan, former president of the Democratic Party, core member of League of Social Democrats Leung Kwok-hung, etc. If Hong Kong Alliance, or other organizations, attempt to continue to host another candlelight vigil in Victoria Park this year, the result would likely be another mass arrest that would send more conscientious people to prison with even longer sentences. Under such circumstances, Hong Kong Alliance has no choice but to halt the candlelight gathering and stop the tears of wax from spilling on the grounds of Victoria Park.

Other than the pain of canceling this June 4 commemoration, what this decision is attacking is not exactly the Alliance or Hongkongers who insist on the truth of June 4, but Hong Kong’s image and the international community’s confidence and faith in “one country, two systems.” Since the June 4 Massacre on June 4, 1989, the tens of thousands of candles in Victoria Park is the only signifier of this significant historical event on Chinese soil. This sea of candles allowed the international community to believe that Hong Kong’s freedom of speech and of gathering would never change. This allowed the whole world to witness how one country, two systems guarantees the uniqueness of Hong Kong.

Sadly, the situation has radically deteriorated since last year; the same peaceful, rational candlelight gathering was followed by a crackdown that turned into a mass arrest. Citizens and the international community became aware that one country, two systems, and the uniqueness of life in Hong Kong were fading. This year, the government and pro-establishment camp tried every way to force the cancelation of the gathering and snuff out the light from Victoria Park; this is no different from smashing the signage of one country, two systems in the eyes of the international community, eradicating the freedom and rights enjoyed by Hong Kong in these 20 some years since the Handover. Could there be a bigger blow on the reputation and international image of Hong Kong?

Perhaps the SAR government and those in the pro-establishment camp, including the ones who are determined to forget about June 4, believe that the pressure on the halting of the June 4 candlelight gathering would dilute Hongkongers’ memories, whitewash the undignified history, and finally be rid of what they consider to be a political burden in Hong Kong. However, these careful dispositions are bound to be in vain. In these 30 years, Hongkongers have insisted on participating actively in all sorts of commemoration activities, including the candlelight vigil, of the June 4 Massacre. This persistence and determination did not come from any expectation of political or economic gains, but because we are all witnesses to this harrowing history.

The year 1989 showed us the peak of the century-long democratic movement in China. We witnessed outstanding and passionate Beijing students and citizens pay the price of opposing government regression on reform and promoting democracy with their own blood. We witnessed citizens murdered by tanks and rifles for their desire for democracy and freedom. We witnessed another tragedy created by the dictatorship. In the face of this calamitous piece of history, we cannot do much except to hope to seek justice for the victims and the “Tiananmen Mothers”, to be a good witness to the truth of history, and to preserve some candlelight and hope for democracy and freedom. This is the reason for these 30 some years of persistence in keeping the candles alit in Victoria Park, with the candlelight being a beacon in our hearts, such that we will never forget history, and never forget right and wrong.

For June 4 this year, perhaps there is no more candlelight in Victoria Park, perhaps we can no longer sing “Flower of Freedom” and “Blood-stained Glory”…yet the citizens will never give up their testimony, never let go of their perseverance to the historical truth and right and wrong, never fail in the support for the June 4 victims and their families, and we will continue to demand June 4 accountability.

The people will never forget. Hongkongers will never forget!

