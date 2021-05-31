Everyone’s favorite cliché these days seems to be to quote the vile Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels who infamously said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” He went on to specify that “the lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Goebbels views on propaganda have been much quoted following the recent revelation of plans by the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) to establish a new propaganda department aimed at winning the so-called ‘ideological battle’ in Hong Kong.

Apparently, this operation will coordinate the activities of all media outlets, booksellers, internet content providers and the whole gamut of cultural affairs.

In other words, widely unread Communist Party organs Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao, plus the fast-shrinking united front publications such as Sing Tao, will be bundled in with the equally fast-sinking television outlets such as TVB and so on. Maybe the hapless Carrie Lam will be instructed to host another TV series which no one will watch.

No doubt the propaganda geniuses who thought up this plan are also contemplating to launch new media outlets while inspiring a wide range of cultural operations to ramp up their patriotic fervor.

In fact, this is already happening. A recent visit to a performance of Bizet’s lively Carmen opera was marred only by the program notes which stated how grateful the Hong Kong Opera company was for the opportunities opened up by the Greater Bay Area. Maybe the explanation for this bizarre statement is connected to a secret trip to Dongguan by Georges Bizet (1838-1875) who was looking for inspiration, otherwise how on earth could he have written about Carmen’s tortuous relationships in Spain?

And here lies the rub. Hong Kong Opera can do any amount of shoe shining to ingratiate itself with the bosses but people are not stupid. They will quickly spot this kind of grovelling behavior and, at best, have a good laugh.

More substantially, is it really credible to imagine that ramping up the coordination of widely shunned media will somehow make them better?

Of course, more money will be poured into these empty vessels but what will be the result? A good indicator is the fate of what used to be the international service of CCTV, rebranded as the China Global Television Network, broadcasting six channels in six languages. There is no doubt that they are slicker than the old sad CCTV offerings and they may even be a tad more interesting. However, CGTN is widely regarded as precisely what it is, a Chinese government propaganda outlet. It has miniscule viewership and is under constant pressure from the authorities in pluralistic jurisdictions to either take it off the air or limit its operations.

Money, in other words, cannot buy credibility. This painful lesson should also have been learned by Beijing’s propaganda maestros when they invested heavily in producing dull as dishwater supplements for some of the world’s leading newspapers. This effort has now largely fallen apart but in its day these supplements proved their worth as lining for dog and cat litters and a number of other uses, none of which included reading.

In other words, in places where people have a genuine choice of media and cultural activities, the efforts of state propagandists do not stand a chance against competitors who are not tied down by having to echo the Party line.

However, it is argued that where there is little freedom of expression and where all media is state controlled, propaganda is very effective. There may be something in this but looking at what is happening on the Chinese mainland demonstrates that many people devote considerable effort to ducking under the great internet firewall that keeps free expression under control. The commissars are fighting a constant battle on social media and elsewhere to plug the gaps in their operations.

Most people however do not bother to go to extreme lengths to discover uncensored information, they simply turn off from official media and become cynical about its content. They know that approved news outlets are likely to be mendacious and factor this in when considering their output.

Hong Kong however still has a degree of freedom of expression (indeed it is guaranteed under the Basic Law in case anyone is still taking its provisions seriously) and people have a choice, plus a lively interest in both the news and diverse cultural offerings.

The new effort by the HKMAO is clearly aimed at diminishing this choice and is heavily supplemented by efforts, particularly in the broadcast media, to suppress dissenting voices.

No one can be sanguine about this but the task of dismantling Hong Kong’s long tradition of freedom of expression is not as easy as it might appear to be.

That does not mean that the enemies of freedom will not be doing their worst nor that the effort to tell ever bigger lies will be anything other than alarming.

The bottom line however is that for propaganda to succeed, it really needs to have something decent to offer. If events like National Security Education Day are anything to go by, the propaganda chiefs have a long way to go.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

