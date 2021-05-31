An abundance of science fictions presage humans will degenerate for they are getting more and more dependent on computers, and the latter will not grow complacent about being only servers, hence doing something that jeopardizes the world.

I have always been of the opinion that fictions are closer to reality than history. What I said is proved correct simply by what the mainstream high-tech enterprises have done in recent years.

Thanks to computers, nowadays, high-tech enterprises have in hand everything exceptionally important for humans such as speeches, whereabouts and privacy. People from presidents of superpowers to plebeians of small nations are facing the same issue.

As long as a service provider is manipulated one way or another, end users’ rights, interests, and passing on their content will not be protected, despite in a so-called society of rule of law.

Take the privacy policy of WhatsApp as an example. Though you can go for another service provider if you do not accept the revised terms and conditions, the one you want to switch to might do the same thing when it grows up to a certain scale similar to WhatsApp’s.

At the end of the day, the problem lies in the system of centralization adopted by high-tech enterprises. As the saying goes, “the power that is not used will be expired”. It seems to be inevitable for service providers to stand guard over their own interests at the expense of their customers’ interests and content in the political or business arenas.

Not long after muzzling Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey felt something had gone wrong, so he mentioned Bluesky again, a decentralized social network agreement.

Simply put, Bluesky is aimed at strengthening users’ autonomy, such as switching to other service providers, but like the relationship between an email service agreement and the email software, even though one does not use the most popular Gmail service, one is not prevented from communicating through emails from other email service providers.

However, the advantage of such a federal system agreement is that the user experience is familiar, but it is still dependent on administrators of individual services. So, it cannot solve the original problem of centralization structure. In fact, so long as a decree is issued by a powerful department, administrators of any email service provider will still be able to hand in users’ information.

Relatively speaking, the P2P system agreement can protect users against censorship more effectively, as it is a system of decentralization structure that does not use servers and is not dependent on administrators. Even if other parts of the internet are out of order, it still works, provided there is a connection between at least two devices.

If a few options of decentralization structures such as Aether (P2P edition of Reddit) or PeerTube (P2P edition of YouTube) prevail in the course of time in the social media world so that individuals are less dependent on high-tech enterprises and the insolence of the latter is curbed, everything will be more peaceful and better.

